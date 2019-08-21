The Absurd Strategy Behind Russia’s Nuclear Explosion

The exact sort of weapon Russia may have been testing is unknown, but the balance of evidence points to a probable culprit: the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile. Nuclear nonproliferation expert Jeffrey Lewis and his team of researchers out in Monterey, California, have done much of the work in compiling this evidence, which includes the presence of a nuclear fuel carrier ship that was known to have been involved in recovery efforts after a previous failed test of the missile. Known in NATO countries as the SSC-X-9 SKYFALL, the Burevestnik’s atomic propulsion is said by Russian state media to give the missile “almost unlimited range, non-predictable trajectory and high air defense penetration capacity.”





Why might anyone want such a weapon? There’s an ostensible strategic rationale, even if it’s unconvincing. The Burevestnik represents what might be called a second-strike weapon. These are a big deal for any nuclear nation, as they deter first strikes: the kind where an adversary gets the best of you and uses its nuclear weapons to destroy all of yours before you can use them. The United States, for instance, relies on 14 Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines hidden in the ocean depths as a deterrent to a first strike. There’s simply no way any nuclear adversary, including Russia, could destroy all of America’s land-based intercontinental-range ballistic missiles and nuclear weapon-toting bombers without facing the wrath of at least one Ohio-class submarine and its 24 Trident missiles. A first strike is not something we really worry about today, but it’s something that kept people awake during the early years of the Cold War.

Is Russia worried about an American first strike today? Not likely. Vladimir Putin’s main concern—he said this when he publicly unveiled the Burevestnik in a March 2018 address to the Russian federal assembly—is missile defense. Russia and China worry that their second-strike capabilities may not constitute a credible-enough future deterrent. The primary driver for that is concern that American missile-defense technology might experience a huge qualitative leap, rendering the U.S. largely impervious to a ballistic-missile attack. (American homeland missile defense technology today is thoroughly mediocre, but Russian planners would be negligent to assume that this will always remain the case.)