How David Koch Changed the World

How would you summarize Charles and David Koch’s effect on the climate change issue?

Koch Industries—that is, David and Charles Koch and their political network—has played an almost unparalleled role in helping to cast doubt on the basic science behind climate change; create doubt in the public mind that climate change is real; and particularly, most importantly, to cast doubt on the idea that government regulation can or should do anything to regulate greenhouse gas emissions.



Tactically, the way their political network did this was by funding a constellation of think tanks, from the Heartland Institute to the Cato Institute to the American Energy Alliance. And they produced study after study predicting terrible economic consequences if the federal government regulated greenhouse gas emissions. At the same time, the Koch network employed campaign donations and its own private force of volunteers and employees called Americans for Prosperity to fuel and organize the Tea Party movement. The Koch political network rode the wave of the Tea Party movement expertly, injecting its own concerns into the Tea Party’s agenda, and turning climate change into a front-burner issue for the movement.



Before your book came out, Americans for Prosperity’s actions were well known. But one of the things your book uncovered was that Charles and David Koch were truly at the forefront of the climate denial movement; that they were in the room, helping to create the movement’s strategy right when the scientific consensus was just starting to form.