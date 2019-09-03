Leave Elizabeth Warren Alone

Having built up a narrative, news outlets are gleefully prepping for it to be torn down. The hunger for a fight between Warren and the rest of the field is clear. Aside from Kamala Harris’s takedown of Joe Biden, the first two Democratic debates were largely tame and respectful; with primary season heating up, there’s a desire for conflict. At the first presidential debate, Warren appeared on a stage without another heavyweight—due to an imbalanced draw, the other leading candidates appeared on stage on a different night. At the second, the Massachusetts senator was paired with Sanders, who thus far has declined to attack her.



Some want a fight between Warren and Sanders for ownership of the primary’s left lane. “Have you noticed that nobody in the Democratic field ever attacks Elizabeth Warren?” asked Politico earlier this month in a piece arguing that she was using Bernie Sanders, who has received substantially more negative coverage, as a “human shield.” Other politicians and pundits attack Sanders for his left-wing policies, this narrative goes, but not Warren, allowing the Massachusetts senator to effortlessly rise in the polls. The desire for a battle between Warren and Sanders seems motivated, in part, by an idea held by many that there can only be one “left-wing” candidate in any given primary.



Most, however, are eager for a showdown between Biden and Warren, who have yet to appear onstage together, and have some history—the two first sparred in 2002 over Biden’s support for a bill that made it harder for people to claim bankruptcy. There have been suggestions in the lead-up that Biden will attack Warren aggressively, hoping to blunt her momentum. “She’s promised about $50 trillion worth of benefits in the last 30 days. Her economics are [a] fraud and at some point someone is going to point that out. She’s a multimillionaire professor at Harvard. She can’t rail against the one percent—she is one of the one percent,” Biden surrogate Dick Harpootlian told Politico, outlining a series of possible fronts. (These attacks are a bit rich coming from Harpootlian, who supported Bernie Sanders’s 2016 campaign.)

