How Succession Skewers the Rich

The point of the show is not to garner sympathy for the affluent. What it does is highlight the complete absurdity of wealth, the moral vacuum it creates. It is a drawing room drama about a family who has lost all touch with not just working people but anyone outside of its own inner sanctum. The Roys made their millions by broadcasting a news channel that foments hatred and fear, and yet all the children insist that they don’t watch ATN and consider its far-right propaganda beneath them. But the rhetoric of paranoia has crept into the house either way. Like the Murdochs or the Trumps, the Roys are a family built on controlling the media and also one another, a game that is perilous and often combustible. This is how power works behind closed doors; it’s ugly and divisive, and no one feels safe.

Shiv is ballsy and Machiavellian, Connor is pedantic and distant, Roman is slippery and numb, Kendall is overeager and underprepared. Shiv’s husband, Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), is a Midwestern arriviste who works for the company and is desperate for Logan’s approval. Not one of the children can stand Logan’s third wife, Marcia (Hiam Abbass), a Lebanese-Parisian woman who feels that none of Logan’s kids appreciate him or deserve his compassion. Also tagging along is Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun), a goofy failson stoner who sweet-talks his way into a job in the first episode and spends the rest of the series deploying a combination of aw-shucks naïveté and careful chess moves to maintain leverage over his hapless relatives.

Greg is the wise fool, the outsider who sees everything clearly, and knows he should back away, but cannot help himself. As a person who was so broke he could not afford shoes before ringing his family’s bell, Greg is intoxicated by the grandeur. But he also never forgets that he is a pawn in a larger game. When Tom, who takes Greg under his wing, enlists him to shred incriminating documents, he saves a few as insurance. In season two, Cousin Greg gets in deeper with the family. He becomes Kendall’s de facto drug dealer (and gains a spacious loft apartment) and he becomes Tom’s right-hand man and punching bag at ATN, which leads to a melodramatic confrontation—involving water bottles and snacks hurled in a fit of anger—when the two are sequestered in a small office after the threat of an active shooter in the building. This brawl takes place in an episode called “Safe Room,” which is a brilliant conceit: Putting the entire family on lockdown allows for several intense dramas to take place at once. Shiv is in the Waystar office building for the day as her father has secretly appointed her his successor. When she slips into the guarded, wood-paneled safe room where guards are protecting her father, she sees that Kendall is orchestrating an off-the-books meeting for Logan with the CEO of a rival news organization called Pierce. The Pierce family is a different kind of dynasty—blue-blooded New Englanders. Together, Kendall and Shiv help their father seal the negotiations while the lockdown stretches on, a rare moment of sibling bonding that can only take place under extreme circumstances in back rooms that no one even knows exist.