How Succession Skewers the Rich

At the summer estate, Shiv and Roman plan to take advantage of Kendall’s newly weakened position. Shiv, who has been working as a political strategist for a Bernie Sanders doppelgänger opposed to everything her father believes in, is angling for her chance to leave politics behind and leap into the family business. Roman is snively and rude, somehow a top executive at Waystar despite having no management training or ability whatsoever. As he and Shiv stroll in the sand, he contemplates whether or not his father will choose him as his replacement. “Rom,” Shiv says, with false treacle in her voice. “I think you are a supertalented superstar, and I love you.” Roman looks at her with warmth that quickly melts into disdain. “You’re such a fucking bitch,” he snipes, and walks away.

This is what love is in the Roy family: tactics and maneuvering. The way the Roys express respect is through subterfuge; if someone is worth torpedoing, then they must be doing something right. Logan has kept each of his children in a bubble—of secrecy, of privilege, of self-regard—and in doing so, has done them no favors. In order to feel something, anything, Roman begins a psychosexual liaison with the company’s longtime general counsel, Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron), who is twice his age. She’s the most sensible member of the Roys’ inner circle, but she also seems to relish verbally debasing Roman, calling him a useless little worm over the phone while he masturbates. This is a family in which the sons lust Oedipally after matriarchal figures because they never learned another way.

Succession is the creation of Jesse Armstrong, a British showrunner who worked on the sketch comedy series Peep Show and later collaborated with the satirist Armando Iannucci on The Thick of It, In the Loop, and VEEP. In his work with Iannucci, Armstrong skewered political machinations, exposing the extravagant pettiness behind so much government bureaucracy, from Downing Street to the White House. In Succession, he moves his target to New York, to media and agitprop, to empires that often have a far greater effect on politics than any elected official.

This is a show about rich people. There’s no way around it. While Succession does not glorify wealth, it also makes no apologies for it. The Roys are not like you and me. They have SoHo lofts and trust funds and cashmere everything, and they own theme parks and movie studios and shady cruise lines. They attend free-for-all sex parties in secret warehouses in deep Brooklyn where millionaire men paw at women while taking very pure amphetamines. They have everything anyone could want, but they are all empty and lonesome, neglectful and neglected.

The point of the show is not to garner sympathy for the affluent. What it does is highlight the complete absurdity of wealth, the moral vacuum it creates. It is a drawing room drama about a family who has lost all touch with not just working people but anyone outside of its own inner sanctum. The Roys made their millions by broadcasting a news channel that foments hatred and fear, and yet all the children insist that they don’t watch ATN and consider its far-right propaganda beneath them. But the rhetoric of paranoia has crept into the house either way. Like the Murdochs or the Trumps, the Roys are a family built on controlling the media and also one another, a game that is perilous and often combustible. This is how power works behind closed doors; it’s ugly and divisive, and no one feels safe.