Paolo Sorrentino’s Loro Will Make You Feel Complicit

Yet again, he has the upper hand, because the real answer is that he’s a figure seductive enough to persuade her against her better judgment, and that, in the end, she was herself corrupt and acquisitive enough to let him do it. He knows this because that’s what he enjoys: More than the ephemeral pleasures of the notorious bunga-bunga festivities, it’s that feeling of other people compromising themselves for him, knowing just what he is and going along anyway. This is perhaps the closest thing to an identifiable human emotion Sorrentino grants him. “Do you know what happens when someone uses psychology on me?” he genially warns a guy who’s just made a pathetic, doomed gesture at standing up to him. “Nothing. Absolutely nothing happens.”

That up-close mystery, the endless, aggressive, triumphal flaunting of one’s own emptiness, seems to hold an enduring fascination for Sorrentino, and that’s the strength of the film, as well as its weakness, at least as a political work. Toward the end, a hint of the material consequences of the pervasive corruption we’ve been seeing begins to creep in, with some painterly glimpses of impoverished survivors of the 2009 L’Aquila earthquake, but these are perfunctory enough that one suspects Sorrentino’s heart isn’t quite in it. Unlike a Loach or an Iannucci-style satirist, Sorrentino makes the viewer feel thoroughly compromised—you’re sickened and entertained by turns; you want to look away but don’t; you know that these are people who love nothing more than for the public to keep on watching.

This sense of uneasy complicity is in a way the most devastating form of political critique one could come up with—but it also creates a paralyzing feeling that there is no alternative, no outside. Its bleak cynicism feels total—a picture of a whole doomed culture symbolized by one symptomatic man, who prepared the ground for more extreme right-wing leaders to come. At the same time, there’s a floating pathos here that’s hard to locate, an inexorable pull toward the central figure, looking down with ironized melancholy at his own feet of clay. If this isn’t quite sympathy or admiration, it nonetheless implies a kind of tribute, an almost tender awe at the unapologetic whizbang excess, the comic flair, the eye for the grotesque detail, the scale and success of it all. Sorrentino is quite the showman himself; perhaps it’s not going too far to note that he and his subject share some talents. The film’s position, politically and morally, is clear, yet its visual logic and structure drift ever in the other direction—as if it’s enacting how we are seduced, impressed, by sheer audacity if nothing else.