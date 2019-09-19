Paolo Sorrentino’s Loro Will Make You Feel Complicit

How a political film should aim to make you feel is a tricky question. There’s the Ken Loach approach, worthy and moving but, in this overcrowded landscape, arguably not fashioned to persuade (or even attract) those viewers not already on-side, and there’s the fast-paced Armando Iannucci satire, in which hypocrisies are gleefully punctured and the accepted political culture is stretched toward its Swiftian logical conclusions. The latter is often more fun to watch, but of course that’s partly because it tends to flatter its audience as it goes along, which has an obvious downside. It’s also a method that depends on the anxious, image-conscious bad faith of its real-life targets. What to do, though, when the target—too busy openly reveling in his own corruption to indulge in much old-school hypocrisy—is beyond, or immune to, satire?

Burlesque seems the only way to tackle billionaire Silvio Berlusconi, Italy’s longest-serving postwar prime minister, whose various convictions for fraud and bribery—and even an ongoing trial for a cover-up related to his allegedly paying an underage girl for sex—haven’t prevented his making yet another comeback this year, if only as a member of the European Parliament. And it happens that burlesque is something of a specialism for Paolo Sorrentino, probably the best known and internationally most praised contemporary Italian director. In his new film, Loro (Them), you could say that his style—a frenetic expressionism of swooping camera angles and carnivalesque set pieces—has finally met its ideal match. If the film threatens to leave many audience members queasy, exhausted, distended in the manner of a force-fed goose ready for its fate, that might just be the body’s response to a place where twenty-first–century aesthetics and politics meet.

Though it’s especially alarming to watch at this current moment, Loro is a period piece, a mostly imagined look behind the scenes at Berlusconi’s milieu during the mid-aughts, after one of his falls from power, as he plotted and bribed his way to the next rise. Its title describes him and the gang of enablers, cronies, and hangers-on who were looting Italy around that time. The film’s first hour or so follows a hungry, younger man, Sergio Morra (Riccardo Scamarcio), who is desperate to catch the eye of the great showman: An early scene finds him, the picture of postmodern ambition and focus, fucking and snorting coke off a young woman with a Berlusconi tattoo on her lower back. (Sadly, though there are a few spirited performances, this is close enough to an encapsulation of the function served by women in the film. Their schemes and protests notwithstanding, they exist mostly as bait, trophies, transactional objects rather than full moral actors, and aren’t paid the compliment of curiosity that the principal men, however crude their motives, receive.)

We then follow Morra’s entrepreneurial efforts to gather a large stable of similarly endowed beauties in hopes of attracting attention with a drug-fueled party at the mansion next to Berlusconi’s summer place. Time slows and stretches around the complex machinations of the wannabe acolytes and around the long, loud shots of bodies undulating in rooms and by pools, so that, although the camera leaps and lingers on his lavish estate, we don’t get to Berlusconi himself until nearly halfway through the film. (In Italy, Loro was released in two parts.) That’s an intriguing move, creating a certain suspense and mystery around someone whose fondness for smoke and mirrors and tits all over has always seemed notably designed to impress and overwhelm, rather than to hide anything. Shamelessness is, after all, the brand.