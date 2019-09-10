The Trump Organization’s Hostile Takeover of the U.S. Government

Pence defended the strange zigzagged itinerary by saying that it was the result of last-minute schedule changes after Hurricane Dorian forced Trump to cancel his own European trip. He also maintained that only the Trump resort in Doonbeg could “accommodate the unique footprint” of the vice president’s entourage when it stayed there. Why stay in Doonbeg at all instead of Dublin? The resort happens to be near Pence’s ancestral family grounds, and a distant cousin owns a local pub.

Trump’s overseas properties aren’t just reserved for high-ranking government officials. Politico reported last week that an Air National Guard C-17 crew stopped for refueling at a small civilian airport outside Glasgow, Scotland, and spent the night at Trump’s golf resort at Turnberry. The House Oversight Committee is investigating why the crew stayed at Turnberry instead of other nearby hotels, and why they landed at the nearby private airport instead of U.S. airbases in Britain, where fuel would be cheaper.

Even the president’s domestic resorts are now seen as suitable for hosting high-level diplomatic events. Trump spent part of last month’s G-7 summit defending his administration’s decision to consider his Doral resort outside Miami when the U.S. hosts the annual gathering next year. “I think it’s a great place to be,” he told reporters during a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. “I think having it in Miami is fantastic, really fantastic.” A casual observer could be forgiven for thinking he was trying to infuse some federal funds into Doral’s depleted coffers.