How Ta-Nehisi Coates’s Novel Reckons With the Past

The novel is at its best when Coates is excavating these subtler truths. If Hiram’s awareness that freedom is meaningless without family is one, then Coates’s refusal to cast his black characters as simple heroes or victims is another. When Hiram makes it to Philadelphia, he reveres the free black man who helped rescue him, Raymond White (based on the real Underground Railroad agent, William Still). But sanctifying White only makes Hiram feel deficient by comparison, as if he lacks what it takes to become an Underground Railroad conductor. White is there to tell him a sobering truth: “Can I say that without the connection of my family, I would be here right now? Involved as I am? Of course not.” Just like Hiram, and just like Tubman, he became an agent less out of a righteous calling than a desire to unite his family, and then the families of those who helped him. “Possible none of us is pure,” Hiram realizes. “Possible we all got reasons for doing what we do.”

Readers of Coates’s journalism and his justly praised memoir, Between the World and Me (2015), will know that he has always cast a skeptical eye over an excess of racial pride. For him, the black nationalism he briefly flirted with at Howard, or at least how he remembered simplistically rendering it, was like a narcotic, a rush of pleasure masking a gaping wound. As he wrote in Between the World and Me, inventing a princely black past for his people—“kings in exile, a nation of original men severed from our original names and our majestic Nubian culture”—was, he soon realized, a mere inversion of white supremacy, an attempt to “create a carbon copy of white claims to civilization.” Among The Water Dancer’s most laudable qualities is Coates’s decision to extend this idea into fiction. Several of the male characters, including Hiram, struggle with how to love and parent the biracial children born to the enslaved women they love. Like Hiram, these children are the result of rape, and Coates uses this common feature of enslaved life to comment on the danger of thinking that anyone can be pure, that anyone’s past is perfect.

At one point, Robert, an enslaved man struggling to raise his wife’s biracial son, complains to Hiram: “We can’t have nothing pure … It’s always out of sorts. Them stories with their knights and maidens, none of that for us. We don’t get it pure. We don’t get nothing clean.” Hiram responds by telling Robert that there’s nothing pure about white people either, people like his own father, who keep their children enslaved: “Way I see it, it was never pure. Ain’t no pure and it is we who are blessed, for we know this. … I tell you, Robert, I would live down here among my losses, among the muck and mess of it, before I would ever take a place among those who are in their own kind of muck but are so blinded by it they fancy it pure. Ain’t no pure, Robert. Ain’t no clean.”

The novel’s publicists have made much of the fact that Toni Morrison’s work inspired Coates’s novel, a fact we will likely hear much more of in the wake of her passing. But The Water Dancer has far more in common with Octavia Butler’s Kindred (1979), another plantation novel that, like The Water Dancer, features a science fiction element. Many other writers have followed Butler, most recently Colson Whitehead, whose Pulitzer Prize-winning Underground Railroad (2016) cleverly imagined the fugitive slave system as an actual railroad burrowed beneath the nation. But Kindred remains the touchstone here, not least because the time-travel element in Butler’s novel served a clear purpose, drawing parallels between the past and present, as the title character, a black woman named Dana, travels between contemporary Los Angeles and antebellum Maryland.

In The Water Dancer, the purpose of Hiram’s super-power is less clear. Apart from the obvious point it makes—remembering one’s ancestors, no matter how painful, is the key to one’s strength, the key to freedom—it is mostly a distraction. It’s understandable that Coates—a diehard comic book fan, having authored several in the Black Panther series—would want to deploy science fiction tropes, but it doesn’t quite work here. One does not need to snootily dismiss science fiction as inherently cheapening to sense that something is not quite right when Harriet Tubman, having mastered her own super-power memory, begins to glow green when she activates that power to rescue black people from slavery.