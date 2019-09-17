How Ta-Nehisi Coates’s Novel Reckons With the Past

Coates’s debut novel, The Water Dancer, is his attempt to summon those hands. On its surface, it is a traditional resistance narrative, a book whose central character, Hiram Walker, is an enslaved man in antebellum Virginia who ends up working for the Underground Railroad. But its most enduring concern is remembrance, or rather, recovery: the need for black people to recover a part of their history that conjures so much pain, and for white people to recover their own debt to that history. Told through the eyes of Hiram, born to an enslaved woman and her owner, we quickly learn that Hiram has a strange gift—a perfect memory—but that he does not know how to use it. Only by forcing himself to remember his mother, whom he saw drowned in his childhood, can he transform this gift into a super-power, one that enables him to magically transport his remaining enslaved family to freedom.

Coaching him is none other than Harriet Tubman. In real life, Tubman was the Underground Railroad’s greatest conductor, making 19 trips to Maryland over ten years, initially rescuing family members and at least 70 enslaved Americans. Coates transforms the facts of Tubman’s life into another one of the novel’s central themes: that family is the sustenance of survival, the only thing that makes it possible to endure the trials of slavery, and, by implication, the trials of being black in the United States today. Nearly all of the black Underground Railroad agents that Hiram meets in Philadelphia are driven less by an individual desire for freedom than by a desire to unite their families, biological or otherwise. “For what did it mean to be free in a city such as this,” Hiram reflects upon first escaping to Philadelphia, “when those who you hold to most are still Tasked?” (“Tasked” being the novel’s term for slavery.)

The novel is at its best when Coates is excavating these subtler truths. If Hiram’s awareness that freedom is meaningless without family is one, then Coates’s refusal to cast his black characters as simple heroes or victims is another. When Hiram makes it to Philadelphia, he reveres the free black man who helped rescue him, Raymond White (based on the real Underground Railroad agent, William Still). But sanctifying White only makes Hiram feel deficient by comparison, as if he lacks what it takes to become an Underground Railroad conductor. White is there to tell him a sobering truth: “Can I say that without the connection of my family, I would be here right now? Involved as I am? Of course not.” Just like Hiram, and just like Tubman, he became an agent less out of a righteous calling than a desire to unite his family, and then the families of those who helped him. “Possible none of us is pure,” Hiram realizes. “Possible we all got reasons for doing what we do.”