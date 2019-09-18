The Kavanaugh Fight Left Wounds That Will Never Heal

There was already a simmering belief on the right that the Kavanaugh allegations were some kind of Democratic ploy. But more than a few conservatives had kept cautiously quiet after Ford’s account became public. Would they have remained so if Avenatti—an unambiguously partisan Trump foe with, to put it generously, a penchant for hyperbole—hadn’t gotten involved? Maybe not. Regardless, his involvement gave them cover to defend Kavanaugh more aggressively in public. “This was a turning point,” South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham told the Times last year. “That allegation was so over the top, it created a moment that was scary, quite frankly. But that moment was quickly replaced by disgust.” Some Senate Democrats later complained to reporters that Avenatti had helped get Kavanaugh confirmed.

To secure the last few votes, Republicans also needed a way to defend Kavanaugh without calling Ford a liar outright. The solution came from Ed Whelan, a prominent figure in the originalist-industrial complex. Using the real-estate website Zillow and a high school yearbook, he posted a series of tweets that argued a classmate of Kavanaugh’s had been the real perpetrator. Whelan later deleted the tweets and apologized for effectively accusing a random person of sexual assault. But the doppleganger thesis—Ford had been attacked, just not by Kavanaugh—became the standard argument among the nominee’s defenders.

“I listened carefully to Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony before the Judiciary Committee,” Maine Senator Susan Collins said in a floor speech announcing that she would vote for Kavanaugh, assuring his confirmation. “I found her testimony to be sincere, painful, and compelling. I believe that she is a survivor of a sexual assault and that this trauma has upended her life.” Then she then recited the inconsistencies she found in Ford’s account and the lack of evidence to support her story. It was a very sympathetic way to call her a liar.

Raw political expediency drove the proceedings above all else. With the 2018 midterm elections looming later that fall, the White House imposed time constraints on the FBI’s supplemental background check and put limits on who agents could interview and what they could investigate. The bureau only contacted ten people about the allegations and delivered its findings in a week. Their haste left stones unturned: The Times story last weekend, for example, reported that Stier had attempted to contact the FBI about what he saw at the party without success. But the FBI’s probe, in any event, wasn’t designed to ascertain the truth, or at least come close to it. It existed only to provide a fig leaf for a handful of moderate senators to vote for Kavanaugh.

That may have been politically convenient for Collins and Joe Manchin. But the truncated, half-hearted investigation ultimately did more harm than good for the nation. For all the conservative claims that liberals were abandoning due process to bring down Kavanaugh, it was Republicans who denied him the opportunity for a full-fledged inquiry into the allegations. A more thorough FBI investigation could have turned up more witnesses to corroborate the accounts of Ford and Ramirez. Alternatively, it might have even turned up more witnesses who might have supported Kavanaugh’s version of events.

The result is a lingering wound for the nation, one that will never be fully healed. “It hurt to watch Christine Blasey Ford recount a traumatic incident to a panel of repugnant old men, then be questioned and disbelieved publicly and cast aside to be alone with her death threats,” my colleague Libby Watson wrote on Tuesday. “It was emotionally and physically draining to watch a woman go through what so many women go through, but at the hands of the United States Congress; at America’s hands.”

That wound also lingers for the Supreme Court itself. Last year, I wrote that a Kavanaugh victory would likely push the American left to destroy the court as we know it in order to save it. Court-packing is now gaining traction in liberal circles even though the American public isn’t eager to embrace it. “Yes, there’s the risk of escalation, the chance that Republicans respond in turn when they have the opportunity,” The Times’s Jamelle Bouie wrote on Tuesday. “There’s also the risk to legitimacy, to the idea of the courts as a neutral arbiter. But Trump and McConnell have already done that damage. Democrats might mitigate it, if they play hardball in return.”

Liberals are also contemplating other drastic steps. Vox’s Ian Millhiser wrote earlier this week that Congress could create a process for removing federal judges from the bench without impeachment, which requires a supermajority in the Senate. Even if such an idea weren’t impractical and constitutionally dubious at best, it would deal an irreparable blow to judicial independence. Massachusetts Representative Ayanna Pressley has also announced that she would introduce an impeachment resolution against Kavanaugh.

Political appetite for any of these steps, at least for now, is lacking. But Brett Kavanaugh is only 54 years old. Every time he takes part in a 5-4 decision on major issues like abortion rights or health care, the wound left by his ascension to the court will reopen, stinging liberals anew. Democrats may decide against taking concrete steps against the high court for now. The question is whether they’ll keep making that decision for the next thirty years.