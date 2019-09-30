Trump’s Nuclear China Option

While Russia and China are tossed into the mental bucket of “great power” competitors, their nuclear forces and strategies are nothing alike. China possess an order of magnitude fewer nuclear weapons than either the United States or Russia; compare inventories of roughly 300 warheads in China to arsenals of 6,000-plus in Russia and the U.S. How China manages its nuclear weapons in peacetime also doesn’t lend itself to an arrangement like New START. That treaty’s rules for counting “deployed” warheads concentrate on how many nuclear explosive packages are sitting, ready, atop launchable missiles. China, which has sought to make its 1964 commitment to nuclear “no first-use” credible in peacetime, keeps its warheads and missiles miles apart in peacetime, meaning its deployed warheads number zero, or pretty close to it.

That’s just one example of the impracticality of the trilateralization proposal. Legally speaking, there’s also no mechanism in New START to simply add a third party into the agreement. The choice Washington and Moscow face is to either extend the treaty for five years or to allow it to expire. If trilateral strategic nuclear arms control is of interest, the three countries will have to start from scratch. With China having ruled this out, the whole idea is nothing but a poison pill for New START’s extension. Proponents of a trilateral New START are seeking the resumption of a costly and dangerous open-ended arms race, which will benefit no one but the defense contractors lucky enough to find themselves involved in the production of new nuclear weapons.

All that said, China is entering the nuclear big leagues with the United States and will soon need to contend with its nuclear-armed older siblings. Part of the push for the U.S. to leave the now-dead INF treaty had to do with concerns about China: The People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force comprises hundreds of missiles that the U.S. had been prohibited from possessing for 32 years under the INF accord. As U.S.-China competition in Asia intensifies, newly unfettered U.S. missile deployments may create the conditions for Beijing to reassess its interests.