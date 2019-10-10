Olga Tokarczuk’s Gripping Eco-Mystery

And so it makes sense that, in the dead man’s home, she is straightforward enough about his body. “Just a piece of matter,” she notes, “reduced to a fragile object, separated from everything else. It made me feel sad, horrified.… The same fate awaits me too, and Oddball, and the Deer outside; one day we shall all be nothing more than corpses.” She doesn’t bother to eulogize him. He was a poacher, a crime that’s truly monstrous in her view. “The forest nurtured this little goblin,” she says, but he did not respect it. Instead, “he treated the forest like his own personal farm.” Only when she notices evidence of another death does she become truly upset. She spots the head of a deer in Big Foot’s kitchen—severed, the rest of its body butchered and eaten. At Big Foot’s house, the death that she registers as a crime isn’t his but the animal’s: “One creature had devoured another, in the silence and the stillness of the Night.”

A deadly spring comes to the plateau. Janina senses “a feverish vibration under the grass … as if vast, underground nerves, swollen with effort, were just about to burst.” After the poacher’s death, a local hunter is found dead, his body surrounded by hoofprints. Janina has a theory—that wild animals are taking their revenge on those who hunt them. A businessman goes missing from town, and some say he has just run off with his mistress, as he’s done in the past. But with a cataloging of his business interests—a delicatessen, fox farm, slaughterhouse, and meat-processing plant—his fate seems all but sealed. The police laugh at Janina’s theory, but her neighbors, returning with the warm weather, don’t. It seems right enough to the dentist, who says, “There has to be some justice, doesn’t there? Yes, yes. Animals.”

Janina and her strange plateau exist on the edge of the magical and the real. The people in town all have the same teeth—long, tinted bluish. A quirk of the minerals in the drinking water, or of genetics? A forester has wolf eyes, with oblong pupils. A stranger is seen in the forest and doesn’t come out at night. If a satyr or a centaur were to appear among the trees, it wouldn’t seem out of place. As the uncanny elements accrue, the description of Big Foot’s actual feet—with strange prehensile toes, covered in black hair—which seemed like nothing at the time, looms large. Who’s to say some frustrated herd of herbivores, peaceful by nature but pushed to the edge, hasn’t banded together to commit some murders?

But the town is also just a town, with policemen who humor a silly old woman, up to a point, where some friends come visit and eat baked goods and talk about poetry, and the eeriness vanishes like a menacing shadow when the lamp turns on. One night, Janina and a couple of visitors sit drinking and talking. The conversation turns to personality—why are some people prone to nastiness? The visitors list a host of reasons. Abuse, trauma, influences of television, maybe nutrient deficiencies. Janina insists on the influence of star signs, but it seems now like a flight of fancy. “‘But it is Saturn,’ I said, dying of laughter.” In a moment of levity, with other people around, all creepiness evaporates.

This is the most special element of the book, the way it balances on the fence between genres—there is suspense that comes from wanting to solve the murders, and then another layer of suspense hovering above that, that comes from wanting to know which type of book it will turn out you have been reading: a crime novel or a fairy tale.