Olga Tokarczuk’s Gripping Eco-Mystery

Janina, we learn as she narrates, loves calculating horoscopes (the book’s first of many references to a retrograde Mercury comes just a few paragraphs in), suffers from mysterious ailments, and often cries without seeming to understand why. She translates William Blake into Polish in the evenings, and leaves the weather channel on all day. She works as the off-season caretaker for her absent neighbors—the professor, the horror-story author, the grocery-store owners, and their “pampered children”—taking long walks through the town and forest and keeping watch over their empty houses. “Many people can afford to have one house in the city,” she explains, “and another—a sort of frivolous, childish one—in the country.”

She is matter-of-fact about things, and about people, whom she describes simply, brusquely, summing them up in a moment as one of those women with too fake a tan, one of those men who think they know everything. But when she describes the natural world, her voice goes tender. A couple of deer standing in the snow look as if “we had caught them in the middle of performing a ritual whose meaning we couldn’t fathom”; catching sight of a patrolling fox is “like seeing an old friend”; in the spring, she is attuned to subtle, fresh energies that nobody else can hear, “the rustle of the grasses growing, the ivy climbing the walls, and the mushroom spores expanding underground.”

And so it makes sense that, in the dead man’s home, she is straightforward enough about his body. “Just a piece of matter,” she notes, “reduced to a fragile object, separated from everything else. It made me feel sad, horrified.… The same fate awaits me too, and Oddball, and the Deer outside; one day we shall all be nothing more than corpses.” She doesn’t bother to eulogize him. He was a poacher, a crime that’s truly monstrous in her view. “The forest nurtured this little goblin,” she says, but he did not respect it. Instead, “he treated the forest like his own personal farm.” Only when she notices evidence of another death does she become truly upset. She spots the head of a deer in Big Foot’s kitchen—severed, the rest of its body butchered and eaten. At Big Foot’s house, the death that she registers as a crime isn’t his but the animal’s: “One creature had devoured another, in the silence and the stillness of the Night.”