The Gripping Class Horror of Parasite

Then one day, a dapper friend named Min comes to visit Ki-woo. Min is going abroad, and he offers Ki-woo his gig tutoring the teenage daughter of a wealthy family. Ki-woo accepts, and Min gives him a parting gift: The “scholar’s rock” is a stone the size of a laptop computer, meant to bring luck and money to its owners. “This is so metaphorical,” Ki-woo says, beaming. If there is some irony in all of this—a family that has almost nothing can’t do much with a giant decorative boulder—Ki-woo doesn’t acknowledge it. He chooses to embrace the symbolism, hugging the slab to his chest as a sign that his family is just about to get everything they deserve. When he heads off for his first day of tutoring, Ki-woo tells his father that he has forged his diploma in order to qualify for the job. He doesn’t consider it a crime; the deception is just a step toward his destiny.

Bong Joon-ho often drops metaphors into his films—the protein bars made of cockroaches in Snowpiercer connect with the scuttling but resilient passengers stuck on the back of the train—but it is rare that he makes a character use the word out loud. With the rock metaphor, Bong is setting up a Chekhovian pistol, showing us an explosive scenario and letting us wait for it to blow up. The stone may be a good omen, but it is also heavy; Ki-woo seems to know, deep down, that moving between classes will be a treacherous process. He has to be smart about it, or it will crush him.

At first, Ki-Woo is thrilled by the opportunity to work for the refined Mr. Park (Lee Sun-kyun) and his ditzy wife, Yeon-kyo (a very funny Cho Yeo-jeong), tutoring their daughter, Da-hye (Jung Zi-so). The Park residence sits behind a tall, locked gate on a pristine city side street. As Ki-woo enters, he sees a grand, manicured front lawn, a lush shock of green. The housekeeper, Moon-gwang (Lee Jung-eun), tells him that the building once belonged to a famous Korean architect. Inside, Ki-woo encounters a stark minimalism that would not be out of place in a Silicon Valley mogul’s home (we soon learn that Mr. Park has made his fortune in tech). The house, an airy, open split-level, features modular furniture and a gray and ocher color scheme; it looks more like an art gallery than a family home. Yeon-kyo is equally vacant; she insists on sitting in on Ki-woo’s first lesson with Da-hye, petting her Pomeranian, who just happens to match her dress.

Despite little evidence, Yeon-kyo believes her children to be exceptional geniuses. She tells Ki-woo that her young son, Da-song (Jung Hyeon-jun), is a gifted artist, whose crude self-portrait she has proudly displayed on the wall. The child keeps burning through art tutors because no one can properly foster his talent, she says. It is clear that Da-song is not so much a gifted artist as a hyperactive misfit, in need of behavioral help rather than blind encouragement. Still, Ki-woo begins to hatch a plan. He says he just happens to know a renowned art therapist, who might be available but is very expensive. At the mention of pricey exclusivity, Yeon-kyo begs for an introduction. And this is how Ki-woo’s sister, Ki-jung, comes to work in the Park household, posing as an elite art tutor for children.

Over time, the children create jobs for their parents, too. They push out the Parks’ Mercedes-Benz driver and install their father, Ki-taek, in his place. Then, in an even bolder act, they lead Yeon-kyo to believe that the housekeeper, Moon-gwang, is a threat to the children of the family, so that she, too, will be fired. Ki-woo’s mother, Chung-sook, soon steps into the vacant job. By the midpoint of the film, all four members of Ki-woo’s family are working for the Parks. Their employers have no idea that they are all related, or even previously connected. At night, the family retreats to their basement apartment and howls over their good fortune; in scamming the Parks, they have grown closer than ever. Up to this point, Parasite is essentially a feel-good film.