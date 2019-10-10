The Gripping Class Horror of Parasite

The premise is deceptively simple. As the film opens, we meet a poor family of four, eating a modest dinner and drinking beer in their cramped basement apartment. From their small kitchen table, they can see a sliver of the street and are often forced to gaze upon indignities as they eat. A local drunk man urinates forcefully in front of them. An exterminator sends a blast of noxious chemicals into their home. For the most part, the family has learned to find these happenings amusing, or, at worst, lightly obnoxious. They have gotten used to being downstream.

All four members of the family are out of work—they get by on small, mind-numbing jobs like folding pizza boxes. The daughter, Ki-jung (Park So-dam), is resigned to this life; she couldn’t get into art school and spends most days playing video games. Her older brother, Ki-woo (Choi Woo-shik), is sensitive and savvy, despite having failed his university entrance exam four times. He’s scrappy, street-smart, a survivor. The family matriarch, Chung-sook (Chang Hyae-jin), and patriarch, Ki-taek (Song Kang-ho, one of South Korea’s most famous and decorated actors), are a mischievous pair, cracking wicked jokes and trying to keep morale up. They prattle and joke over dinner about future wealth, about schemes for advancement, about what they would give to live in a place where they didn’t have to stand on top of the toilet to get a Wi-Fi signal.

Then one day, a dapper friend named Min comes to visit Ki-woo. Min is going abroad, and he offers Ki-woo his gig tutoring the teenage daughter of a wealthy family. Ki-woo accepts, and Min gives him a parting gift: The “scholar’s rock” is a stone the size of a laptop computer, meant to bring luck and money to its owners. “This is so metaphorical,” Ki-woo says, beaming. If there is some irony in all of this—a family that has almost nothing can’t do much with a giant decorative boulder—Ki-woo doesn’t acknowledge it. He chooses to embrace the symbolism, hugging the slab to his chest as a sign that his family is just about to get everything they deserve. When he heads off for his first day of tutoring, Ki-woo tells his father that he has forged his diploma in order to qualify for the job. He doesn’t consider it a crime; the deception is just a step toward his destiny.