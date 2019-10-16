Why the Pundits Got Impeachment Wrong

The New York Times’s David Brooks echoed Saletan and Scher in late September, after it became clear that Trump had asked Zelenskiy to aid his re-election effort. Brooks acknowledged in his opening sentence that “Trump committed an impeachable offense on that call with the Ukrainian president.” But impeachment was “elitist,” he claimed. “This is not what the country wants to talk about,” wrote the flyover-man expert. “Pelosi said she would not proceed with impeachment unless there was a bipartisan groundswell of support. There is no bipartisan groundswell, and yet she’s proceeding. According to a Quinnipiac University poll, only 37 percent of Americans support impeachment.”

Some of these pundits have since seen the light. “Four months ago in this space, I was a skeptic of the politics of impeachment, as polls showed a clear majority in opposition, even though a majority believed Trump was a criminal,” Scher wrote late last month. “And it may be that the short-term politics are still bad. But a documented attempt by the president to subvert democracy not only cannot be ignored, it must be challenged.” Saletan argued that Trump should be impeached for an “overwhelming pattern of treachery,” citing seven countries in which Trump “pursued personal advantage at the expense of the United States.” And Silver has acknowledged the shift in public opinion. “There is already polling showing impeachment becoming more popular… and while things are fluid, I buy that the shift is real,” he said in a video posted on September 29.

There were good reasons, it must be noted, to be skeptical. Impeachment polling had barely budged all year; major new developments, like the completion of Mueller’s report and his congressional testimony, caused only minor, temporary shifts. Even many proponents of impeachment acknowledged that the issue polled badly and might be politically damaging, and instead argued that it was a moral and legal necessity. But those poll numbers were treated by many as gospel. Voters could not be swayed. Impeachment was unpopular now and would likely be unpopular forever with half of the country, a consequence of our polarized political moment. The few available precedents, moreover, were inconclusive at best. Bill Clinton grew more popular during the impeachment investigation. While Watergate showed that public opinion can shift on impeachment, it took major developments like the Saturday Night Massacre and the revelations in the White House tapes; plus, partisan loyalties were less hardened in the early ’70s than they are today.

