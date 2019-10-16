Why the Pundits Got Impeachment Wrong

Some of these pundits have since seen the light. “Four months ago in this space, I was a skeptic of the politics of impeachment, as polls showed a clear majority in opposition, even though a majority believed Trump was a criminal,” Scher wrote late last month. “And it may be that the short-term politics are still bad. But a documented attempt by the president to subvert democracy not only cannot be ignored, it must be challenged.” Saletan argued that Trump should be impeached for an “overwhelming pattern of treachery,” citing seven countries in which Trump “pursued personal advantage at the expense of the United States.” And Silver has acknowledged the shift in public opinion. “There is already polling showing impeachment becoming more popular… and while things are fluid, I buy that the shift is real,” he said in a video posted on September 29.

There were good reasons, it must be noted, to be skeptical. Impeachment polling had barely budged all year; major new developments, like the completion of Mueller’s report and his congressional testimony, caused only minor, temporary shifts. Even many proponents of impeachment acknowledged that the issue polled badly and might be politically damaging, and instead argued that it was a moral and legal necessity. But those poll numbers were treated by many as gospel. Voters could not be swayed. Impeachment was unpopular now and would likely be unpopular forever with half of the country, a consequence of our polarized political moment. The few available precedents, moreover, were inconclusive at best. Bill Clinton grew more popular during the impeachment investigation. While Watergate showed that public opinion can shift on impeachment, it took major developments like the Saturday Night Massacre and the revelations in the White House tapes; plus, partisan loyalties were less hardened in the early ’70s than they are today.



Staking a claim against impeachment also seemed like a safe bet, and confident prognostication is highly valued, if not outright required, in today’s political media. As my colleague Osita Nwanevu wrote recently, “Speculation about what voters might think or might decide about the candidates and how they might fare in the elections in question still seems to occupy much more space in our papers and take up much more time in television news than straightforward coverage of what we firmly know about them—their personal biographies, their political backgrounds, and their platforms. Campaign reporters spend more time telling voters what voters think than they do relaying facts … voters might not know about.” This is yet more true of pundits, who tend to trust their political gut more than the entire sweep of contemporary and historical evidence.



It’s too early to confidently state why polling has moved in favor of impeachment so dramatically, but one possibility is that Pelosi’s decision to endorse an inquiry has made a substantial difference. As Brian Beutler wrote before the inquiry was announced, Pelosi had previously purposefully kept her caucus divided on the issue. While impossible to definitively prove, Pelosi’s decision to launch an “official impeachment inquiry” appears to have been significant in terms of moving polling opinion. Before Pelosi opened the inquiry, 37 to 41 percent of voters consistently supported impeachment. Last week, polling showed that nearly 60 percent approved of Pelosi’s decision to open an inquiry. Polling released on Wednesday showed that 52 percent supported impeachment and removal. It turns out that persuasion in politics is still possible. Leaders are not shackled to public opinion and have the power to change people’s minds.

This realization has broader implications for political discourse in the coming months and years. The polling is mixed at best on bold policy objectives like the Green New Deal and Medicare for All. On the Green New Deal, as with much early impeachment polling, Republicans are united and Democrats are divided. The polling on Medicare for All, meanwhile, suggests that it has a small plurality of support, but is declining in popularity. That said, the data itself is murky. But this should not necessarily dissuade either Democrats or pundits: Voters are more than capable of changing their minds, and that seems to be especially true when party leadership endorses ambitious or seemingly risky initiatives. Public sentiment may be everything, but it is not some esoteric force that’s immune to outside influence and understood by a select few. If the impeachment question has shown us anything, the more someone claims to know what Americans think, the less likely they really do.