The Easiest Impeachment Inquiry of All Time

Still, ruling out conviction and removal entirely seems hasty. As I’ve noted before, Trump and his allies have yet to offer a plausible defense of his actions. The original whistleblower’s central claims are so thoroughly corroborated at this point that their testimony almost seems unnecessary. Rather than project stability and confidence, Trump has acted more erratic than usual. His betrayal of Kurdish forces in Syria alienated key Republican allies. And public opinion continues to move in favor of his removal from office. Overall, this is one of the easiest impeachment efforts in modern history.

One reason it’s so easy is that Trump has already given the House most of the evidence it needed.

One reason it’s so easy is that Trump has already given the House most of the evidence it needed. The memo that summarizes his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy proves that Trump asked him to investigate two things: a conspiracy theory surrounding Hillary Clinton and the 2016 election, and whether there was any wrongdoing by Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Inviting foreign governments to interfere in the American democratic process by undermining domestic political rivals is a clear abuse of power.

Testimony this week from Trump’s current and former officials supports the conclusion that he and Giuliani did something wrong. Fiona Hill, who served as the top Russia and Eastern European expert for the National Security Council, told House investigators on Monday that National Security Advisor John Bolton urged her to speak with a NSC lawyer about the pressure campaign after she learned of it. “I am not part of whatever drug deal [Gordon] Sondland and [Mick] Mulvaney are cooking up,” Bolton reportedly exclaimed to her. “Giuliani’s a hand grenade who’s going to blow everybody up,” he also reportedly said.