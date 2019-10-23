Joe Biden’s Individual Mandate Madness

The Supreme Court’s decision to allow states to choose not to expand Medicaid, and the subsequent decision by 14 states to take the court up on that offer, had a dramatic effect as well. There are millions who ought to be eligible for Medicaid but aren’t because they live in red states run by hooting psychopaths. In more than a dozen states, an individual cannot get health insurance even if their income is $0, if they don’t qualify for Medicaid in other ways. These factors brutally hobbled the ACA.



But the fact remains that premiums did not increase wildly over the past decade just because Medicaid wasn’t sopping up the poor and sick everywhere. Premiums for employer-sponsored insurance have skyrocketed too, because the often-absurd prices charged by hospitals keep rising. Moreover, the subsidies were never generous enough; in 2018, people wrote to me telling me their ACA plans cost $450 a month for a plan with a $6,000 deductible, or $324 a month for catastrophic (read: awful) coverage. And while the ACA improved health insurance drastically by mandating essential benefits and coverage for preexisting conditions, higher deductibles, narrow networks, surprise bills, and escalating drug costs make insurance a bad deal a lot of the time.



As it turns out, the ACA wasn’t so much able to wring more “affordability” out of the health care status quo as it was dependent on insurance being affordable in the first place. Still, the law’s definition of “affordable” was also absurd. Customers on the ACA exchanges did not have to pay the mandate if their insurance cost more than eight percent of their income. For some reason, the wonks have decided that eight percent is the standard for affordability—it’s also the maximum percent of income that the public option could cost under Medicare for America, and Joe Biden would limit premiums to 8.5 percent on the ACA marketplace.



Eight percent of one’s income is still a lot of money. A person earning $60,000 would have to spend more than $400 a month on healthcare before the law conceded that their insurance wasn’t affordable. Is $399 affordable, after rent, student loan payments, car payments, and food? And this is before you shell out for deductibles, co-pays, and drugs. For some people, that might be affordable; for many others, it would be out of the question.



The mandate, in other words, was a story of wonk hubris.

The mandate, in other words, was a story of wonk hubris. For the big brains behind the ACA, it was obvious that we had to force the unruly American public—privately deemed “stupid” by Gruber—into purchasing insurance as a civic duty, and that insurance could be made affordable for all by marketplace design. Only this delusion can explain the remarkable confidence, the blasé self-righteousness, of 30 liberal economists claiming that the ACA simply “requires people to buy health insurance when they can afford to do so”—because the law’s determination of who could afford to do so was undoubtedly right—too correct to double check.

These policy problems are pivotal to understanding why the mandate was so politically toxic. The fact that the vast majority of political opposition to the mandate came from Republicans trained progressives to defend it, despite it being terrible policy and awful politics. It’s true that those Republican politicians who whipped up fury against it deployed a stupid and corrupt logic, but it hardly helped that arguing for the mandate with a straight face required one to gloss over the fact that the insurance on offer was both lacking and expensive. In 2016, the only part of the law that didn’t get more than 60 percent support in a Kaiser Family Foundation poll was the individual mandate, scoring just 35 percent approval. Who would have thought that requiring people in the midst of all manner of post-recession struggles to pay for a product that offered little and cost a lot would be such a political loser?



Yet Joe Biden, whose meandering campaign is premised on the notion that only he has the political power to defeat Trump, has said he would bring back the individual mandate. When asked by CNN if he thought that would be popular, Biden said, “now it would be, compared to what’s being offered.” The notion that the Trump era has made the prospect of paying top dollar for an inferior product somehow more alluring invites skepticism. The subsidies Biden might offer could be superior to the Affordable Care Act, but there’s little likelihood that they will engender universal satisfaction. There will remain people whose lives are more expensive than his clever calculated subsidies could have predicted, who find insurance unaffordable, and yet who are faced with a penalty for this crime. It’s also possible that Biden might decide that the solution is to increase the individual mandate’s penalty, costing people who’ve not earned any additional hardship more of their savings or leaving them little choice but to buy a threadbare, high-deductible plan.



Don’t expect other Democrats to ask Joe Biden why he is so bent on bringing the individual mandate back. It would be a tough sell for candidates who have attacked Biden for using Republican talking points against Medicare for All to turn around and deploy a talking point that Republicans used, even if it is correct, in a primary in which everyone is wooing voters who retain a significant amount of affection for Barack Obama and the Affordable Care Act. But someone should ask Joe Biden how he’d structure the individual mandate, how he would ensure it wouldn’t hurt people who really couldn’t afford insurance, and why he thinks it’s right to punish people for not purchasing a product from one of the least-trusted industries in America. Someone should snap Biden, and the party that has made him frontrunner, out of this madness.