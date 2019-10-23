Joe Biden’s Individual Mandate Madness

It’s a trip to read anything that was written about health care policy prior to 2015. In the era before Bernie Sanders mainstreamed single-payer and President Donald Trump came close to repealing the Affordable Care Act, it was taken as a given by the pundit class that the only way to provide health care coverage was through a private insurance marketplace augmented by a few public programs. The only real question was how to set up this arrangement in an optimal way. With this mindset, during and after the passage of the Affordable Care Act, wonks made the straight-faced argument that the uninsured were “gaming” the system to get free medical care. In order for private insurance to thrive—and apparently everyone agreed that this was a top policy goal—someone had to deal with that group of stubborn bastards presumed to be gleefully risking financial ruin or death out of the desire to not spend money on private health insurance. That situation called for the individual mandate.



A 2013 letter signed by 30 economists in defense of the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate argued that without the mandate, “some people will choose to gamble or to free-ride, undermining the fairness and financial stability of the health insurance system.” These were 2013’s good guys, remember, espousing the progressive position. Apparently, economists aren’t required to learn what actually happens in the real world to uninsured people who make use of health care—for example, being sued into bankruptcy or jailed. A survey of women with breast cancer found that 77 percent of uninsured patients had been referred to bill collectors. The same survey found 98 percent of uninsured patients had delayed care because of cost, implying that they had not got the message about the apparent availability of free care. Some free ride. Another case of terminal Wonk Brain.



It’s no wonder that the individual mandate had been favored by conservatives, and was part of Mitt Romney’s health care reforms in Massachusetts, before President Obama co-opted it.

A 2010 post at the Center for American Progress by Jonathan Gruber, one of the architects of the ACA, warned grimly that “[u]ninsured individuals impose major costs on the rest of society.” It’s true that uncompensated care is a problem for hospitals and the taxpayer—it’s a driving factor in the closure of rural hospitals, for example—but the piece places the fault squarely on those individuals who made the naughty decision to not buy insurance, as opposed to policymakers who had failed—in a way unique to most developing nations—to provide adequate health care for all. This was a very conservative view to be appearing under the banner of “progress.” It’s no wonder that the individual mandate had been favored by conservatives, and was part of Mitt Romney’s health care reforms in Massachusetts, before President Obama co-opted it.

