The Cruel Lottery to Save America’s Public Lands

What these arguments routinely ignore is that much of this land should have never been the federal government’s to appropriate in the first place. The Antiquities Act was created and passed to ward off looters who were invading archaeological sites set up by non-Native academics in the Southwest; it was not created to protect tribal lands with the intention of returning them to the Native nations they belonged to rightfully. The same goes for the Organic Act of 1916, which gave Congress the right to create national parks. While Roosevelt is known as the father of our modern public lands system, he and his predecessors also established the practice of stealing (more) land from Native nations, an executive branch trend that extended until a brief break during the presidency of Richard Nixon, only to continue again after his departure into the twenty-first century.

The uncomfortable truth is that the entire reason America has a sprawling national parks and public lands system is because of the white supremacist intent that undergirded everything from the Manifest Destiny to the Termination Era. The Antiquities Act stood by the belief that these artifacts, and the land they were located on, should not be disturbed due to their value to American academia and American history. Now, in both tourism and progressive governance, there is money to be made and votes to be won by maintaining the rose-colored legacy of America treasuring and loving these natural wonders put there by a higher power for white settlers to discover.

As it stands, the only realistic political alternative to the federal government maintaining these stolen public lands is to turn them over to oil and gas and mining companies, industries that would sooner see them reshaped in the name of capitalism than in the name of preservation or environmental justice. A compromise sensitive to historical justice—returning the land that was stolen to the Native nations they belonged to for hundreds of years, with the remainder being protected by the federal system—feels a long way off, if it’s ever coming. In the meantime, until extraction industry veterans are uprooted from the DOI, BLM, EPA, and the White House, the presidential attention lottery is the only hope for America’s land. Here’s hoping your favorite park has the right zip code.