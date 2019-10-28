The Cruel Lottery to Save America’s Public Lands

There are only a few ways these lands can be protected. One is through the formation of grassroots movements that grow powerful enough to impose political pressure on a strong contingency of congressional Democratic lawmakers who don’t get significant donations from energy companies, and who are willing to fight tooth-and-nail. For example, in the Southeast, Arizona and New Mexico congressional representatives like Raul Grivalja, Deb Haaland, and Ben Ray Luján, along with Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich, championed the Native-led fight for Chaco Canyon. In April, the group of House representatives led a tour of the region; in May, Heinrich made the trip alongside Bernhardt, where they met with Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Pueblo of Acoma Governor Brian Vallo. The result, though a temporary victory, was a one-year moratorium on any drilling leases within a ten-mile radius of the site.

Another way, as displayed by Trump’s turn on the Great Lakes, is to focus a bipartisan outrage campaign on a monumental national landmark in a swing state, and pray that the electoral calculus is enough to sway a petulant president. Past that, the only remaining hope lies with the courts, which are methodically being reshaped in Trump’s image.



The depressing reality is that finding success through any of these routes is becoming exceptionally difficult. Conservation efforts in the current moment increasingly rely on what feels like a roll of the dice. As pointed out by High Country News, the recreation industry, a group of powerful companies more invested in protecting public lands than many politicians are, can be equally shrewd in deciding which areas it wants to sink its resources into protecting: While the attempt to shrink Bears Ears resulted in a massive outcry, the fight to protect other culturally important areas, such as the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument along the U.S.-Mexico border or Grand Staircase-Escalante in Utah, have found far fewer champions.

The very system of federal protection for America’s public lands is built on a bloodied foundation. The Antiquities Act of 1906 gave the president, then Theodore Roosevelt, authority to unilaterally claim massive tracts of land or bodies of water as a national resource deserving further protection. Roosevelt swiftly wielded that power, carving out roughly a million acres of land to protect from private industrialization. For decades, and even today, the Antiquities Act and the powers it imbued the president with to protect culturally important places have been revered by American conservationists and tribal citizens alike.

What these arguments routinely ignore is that much of this land should have never been the federal government’s to appropriate in the first place. The Antiquities Act was created and passed to ward off looters who were invading archaeological sites set up by non-Native academics in the Southwest; it was not created to protect tribal lands with the intention of returning them to the Native nations they belonged to rightfully. The same goes for the Organic Act of 1916, which gave Congress the right to create national parks. While Roosevelt is known as the father of modern public lands system, he and his predecessors also established a trend of stealing (more) land from Native nations, an executive branch trend that extended until a brief break during the presidency of Richard Nixon, only to continue again after his departure into the 21st Century.