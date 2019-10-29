How We Misremember the Internet’s Origins

It’s a staple of tech hagiography to inject history’s banal realities with monumental foresight and noble intentions; Mark Zuckerberg demonstrated as much recently, when he claimed Facebook was founded in response to the Iraq War, rather than to rate the attractiveness of Harvard women. It’s understandable to wish that ARPANET’s inaugural message, too, had offered a bit more gravity, given all that the network and its eventual successor, the internet, hath wrought upon the world. But perhaps the most enduring truth of the internet is that so many of its foundational moments and decisive turning points—from Kline’s “lo” to Zuckerberg’s late-night coding sessions producing a service for “dumb fucks” at Harvard—emerged from ad hoc actions and experiments undertaken with little sense of foresight or posterity. In this respect, the inaugural “lo” was entirely apt.

It was also entirely suited to the mythologies of California—“a place in which a boom mentality and a sense of Chekhovian loss meet in uneasy suspension,” Joan Didion wrote, four years before the first ARPANET transmission. The precise route of the dedicated 50KB/second long-distance telephone lines connecting UCLA and SRI’s ARPANET nodes isn’t well-documented, but it’s possible the first transmission traveled north in cables along California’s Highway 101, over parts of the eighteenth-century path that connected Spanish Catholic missions transmitting the Gospels to the native Ohlone. At some point, the cables must have passed the former site of the New Almaden mines south of San Jose, where cinnabar deposits provided 1849 gold-rushers with the mercury they needed to physically separate gold and silver from crushed ore. Surely that unceremonious “lo” snaked through the bustling region that would soon be called Silicon Valley, which was about to experience massive growth in accordance with Moore’s Law. While the ARPANET’s originating crew of graduate students may not have consciously seen their efforts as intertwined with a landscape defined by evangelism, speculation, and the so-called pioneer spirit, much of tech today is animated by the same ethos underlying California’s many turns as promised land of plenty–for better and for worse.

In practice, California’s trailblazing spirit came with environmental destruction, racism, and the rending of existing social fabrics. The Spanish missions enslaved and decimated the populations of California Indians in the name of salvation. The mercury of New Almaden poisoned immigrant miners and polluted the Guadalupe River and south San Francisco Bay, just as the Gold Rush left a toxic legacy elsewhere in the region’s water supplies. Silicon Valley personifies this spirit, too: Its chip fabrication plants contaminated groundwater aquifers, adding 19 federal Superfund sites to Santa Clara county and leaving countless workers—mostly women, mostly immigrant, very deliberately not unionized—with severe health problems and little recourse or compensation.