How We Misremember the Internet’s Origins

In practice, California’s trailblazing spirit came with environmental destruction, racism, and the rending of existing social fabrics. The Spanish missions enslaved and decimated the populations of California Indians in the name of salvation. The mercury of New Almaden poisoned immigrant miners and polluted the Guadalupe River and south San Francisco Bay, just as the Gold Rush left a toxic legacy elsewhere in the region’s water supplies. Silicon Valley personifies this spirit, too: Its chip fabrication plants contaminated groundwater aquifers, adding 19 federal Superfund sites to Santa Clara county and leaving countless workers—mostly women, mostly immigrant, very deliberately not unionized—with severe health problems and little recourse or compensation.

Of course, the seeds of the internet’s contemporary toxicity were not germinated by a single “lo” traveling 400 miles up the California coast, any more than Silicon Valley’s Superfund sites exist because of the invention of silicon transistors. In popular culture and industry circles, the story of the ARPANET, like most of the story of the internet, is told in a political vacuum, because that’s how most of the people involved in its creation treated the project. At best, it’s told as a story of a Department of Defense research project benevolently turned into a public good, operated entirely by the private sector. It’s the politics of government getting out of the way of market’s invisible hand and inevitable good judgment.

But the ARPANET’s emergence coincided with a volatile and politically intense period of American history—and, in particular, UCLA history. Ten months before that first ARPANET transmission, UCLA students and Black Panther Party members John Huggins and Bunchy Carter were killed on campus in a conflict believed to have been stoked by the FBI’s COINTELPRO program. A month before the first ARPANET transmission, UCLA’s board of regents tried to fire activist and theorist Angela Davis for her affiliation with the Communist Party. None of these events, of course, directly influenced Charley Kline’s “lo” into the void. Reminiscences of the transmission are light on political context, and Kline’s own reflections suggest a somewhat myopic younger self. “I was 21 and a programmer who liked to program all hours of the day and night,” Kline told NPR in 2009.

But this is another recurring theme seen in the many moments of ad hoc internet history: By emphasizing the technical innovations (and obsessive dedication to them) as more important than the political and economic contexts in which they were germinated, the graybeards of internet history and PR machines of the tech industry perpetuate the illusion that technology magically exists outside of politics, rather than existing in a constant dialogue with it. The internet emerged in a region heavily shaped by libertarian conservatism and environmental racism, and it was easily instrumentalized toward both—and, in a now-familiar feedback loop, the internet’s ability to amplify specific ideologies further reinforced such polarization. What media critics Richard Barbrook and Andy Cameron dubbed “The Californian Ideology” in 1995 certainly already existed in some form before the internet, and the internet certainly did not have to inherit its ideals. But when the publicly funded open protocols and infrastructure built by ARPANET entered the Californian crucible of nascent ex-hippie neoliberalism, the windows of possibility narrow.

Fifty years after the first successful (or, successful enough) transmission across the ARPANET, we’ve effectively terraformed the planet into a giant computer founded on the ARPANET’s architecture. The messages transmitted across it have certainly become more complex, but the illusion that its ad-hoc infrastructure developed in a political vacuum has become harder and harder to maintain. That illusion has been pierced since 2016, but the myth that seems poised to replace it—that technology can in fact automate away bias and politics itself—is no less insidious.