The Fight to Save Chaco Canyon

As Indian Country witnessed for eight years during President Barack Obama’s administration, protecting sacred lands isn’t always simple, even with a Democrat in the Oval Office. “Under this administration, and to some extent under the Obama administration, the whole issue of natural gas, fracking—that extraction activity, it’s continued to move at a very rapid pace,” Grijalva said in a phone call two weeks ago. “And so Chaco Canyon became in danger with this activity. What the legislation did is create a buffer around it, extending further into other areas that are not part of the national site at Chaco but still on public land and carrying significant cultural resources.”

Beyond the corporatists and their lapdogs in Congress, ignorance has emerged as an enemy in the fight for Chaco.

It’s not news that the American public is under-educated when it comes to basic Native history. That miseducation is not one bound by class: It extends even into the halls of the highest privilege. One of the most pressing matters for Luján, Haaland, Small, and Grijalva when trying to secure the necessary House votes was helping Congressional members who may not represent Native communities understand a very simple word: sacred.

“What people have a hard time understanding is putting the spiritual context into all of this,” Grijalva said. “We visited Chaco—and I had been there before—and spoke to tribal members, the Navajo and some of the Pueblos. The issue of the significance is much deeper for the tribes. It’s a historic millennium touchstone. What it represents was the center of Native life before the contact [with Spanish and European colonizers]. And even after the other activity happened, it was a trade center, a commerce center, and so it seemed to Native people much larger than just some old site that needs to be preserved.”

On a conference call with the media on Thursday, Haaland said the movement to rally behind Chaco had a “unifying effect” on the Pueblos and Navajo Nation but that when it came to Congress, where some members wanted to limit the protections offered by the bill, she “had to remind my colleagues that there are some things more important than money.”

Spreading awareness and taking action on Native issues is one of countless reasons it’s crucial for progressive Native leaders like Haaland to occupy seats in Congress. Among them is the fact that Haaland placed public lands atop her list of priorities and announced an open-door policy for all of America’s tribal citizens. In March 2018, High Country News featured Diné activist Kendra Pinto, who spoke of how witnessing the global phenomenon of resistance in the Standing Rock case inspired Natives and Indigenous peoples like her to return to their homelands and start their own movements. This type of activism is where a politician’s open door becomes crucial; this is how grassroots fights turn into national movements. The fight to save Chaco did not start with Luján or Haaland or Grijalva—they simply picked up the baton handed to them by everyday Native citizens like Pinto, by Native-led groups Tewa Women United and Pueblo Action Alliance and Diné C.A.R.E., and by the Diné and Pueblo governments.

While convincing the public to support land protections in America typically means designating the land a national park for public use, the true basis for these fights started by Indigenous people is the protection of Indigenous culture—the land, the artifacts, or the spiritually significant spaces. Luján said that when he was selling other members of Congress on the House bill, he would ask them to imagine what it would be like if their childhood church or their family burial ground was scheduled to be uprooted. It’s not the perfect analogy, but in terms of generating enough empathy to convince non-Native politicians to vote against the extraction industry’s wishes, at least in the House, it did the trick. That kind of historic victory, however temporary or initial it may be, is worth savoring.