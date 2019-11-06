Single Payer Advocates Are Being Drawn Into the Wrong Debate

All of this makes it a happy little benefit that a single-payer system would lower overall health care spending, while shifting much of it from private payers (like patients) to the government. The efficiencies achieved by, for example, hospitals no longer having to bill a thousand different insurance plans a thousand different prices for each procedure would be just one boon; lower drug costs wrought by the government negotiating prices on behalf of all 320 million Americans would be another. But focusing too much on these particular benefits risks obscuring one of the greatest challenges faced by patients and those generally interested in the health and wellbeing of their neighbors: Getting the government to spend more on health care.



When Elizabeth Warren released her long-awaited plan to pay for Medicare for All—which was for some reason demanded by the pundit class more loudly than it was for Bernie Sanders, who doesn’t seem to exist in the minds of our most well-compensated thought-havers despite having written the bill with which they’re all consumed—critics argued it included overly aggressive assumptions about cost-saving (though others said those assumptions might be conservative). It’s surprising that this is even up for debate: That single-payer would likely cost the country less makes sense to anyone who thinks about it for 30 seconds, due to the fact that it would contain all kinds of currently unregulated price-gouging. This is a case of the wrong question being posed. Rather than inquiring about how we will spend less on health care, we should instead ask “How can we make sure our health care spending is sensible, done in pursuit of an equitable and just system?”



The United States currently spends almost 18 percent of its GDP on health care. Per person, we spend $10,224, which is about twice what most other OECD countries spend. A majority of this is spent by the government. The effects of pure profiteering on this cost are immeasurable. How many extra unnecessary tests get ordered each year because of the fee-for-service model? One estimate found that 600,000 patients went through unnecessary procedures, at a cost of $280 million, just in Washington state, in a single year. (Unnecessary procedures are not just costly but unpleasant for patients, and sometimes even dangerous for their health.) Medicare Advantage plans will pay for investor-owned firms to send doctors to elderly patients’ homes to perform physicals, which can uncover even minor ailments or conditions that drive up a patient’s “risk score,” thus increasing the insurer’s income from Medicare for that patient.

