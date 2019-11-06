Single Payer Advocates Are Being Drawn Into the Wrong Debate

The United States currently spends almost 18 percent of its GDP on health care. Per person, we spend $10,224, which is about twice what most other OECD countries spend. A majority of this is spent by the government. The effects of pure profiteering on this cost are immeasurable. How many extra unnecessary tests get ordered each year because of the fee-for-service model? One estimate found that 600,000 patients went through unnecessary procedures, at a cost of $280 million, just in Washington state, in a single year. (Unnecessary procedures are not just costly but unpleasant for patients, and sometimes even dangerous for their health.) Medicare Advantage plans will pay for investor-owned firms to send doctors to elderly patients’ homes to perform physicals, which can uncover even minor ailments or conditions that drive up a patient’s “risk score,” thus increasing the insurer’s income from Medicare for that patient.



The trillions of health care dollars we spend are purchasing worse healthcare outcomes than the rest of the developed world, along with a lower life expectancy, higher infant mortality, longer wait times, and more preventable deaths. Some outcomes are better on average in the United States, and others are much worse; once you stratify the outcomes by class and race, things start to look even more grim. These dollars might buy your radiologist a second yacht (or a drug company CEO a $9 million condo), but they can’t quite manage to stop black babies from dying at twice the rate of white babies. We have a system where the poor don’t get enough health care and the better-off and rich get too much.



What could this money buy us instead? Quality healthcare for all, instead of the privileged few. Quality mental health care for all, too. Regular checkups for people who go months or years without seeing a doctor because they fear the cost. More funding on drug research, instead of leaving it to drug companies to fund what they think will be profitable. Money for nurses, medical assistants, social workers, and even primary care doctors who serve low-income patients (in exchange for paying orthopedists who live in Beverly Hills less). Those staff could spend more of their time actually providing healthcare, instead of dealing with health insurance companies or trying to guide patients through the convoluted network of public programs. Most crucially, it could buy days, months, years of life for people who would otherwise die early of preventable diseases, or diseases that could be beaten back for longer. It could buy time, which those of us facing death ourselves or in our families would dearly love to have.



Do we actually want to spend less of this money? It might be a virtue of single-payer that this system of paying for healthcare would reduce the amount of money we spend on healthcare, because we do spend more than any other country on healthcare and, as demonstrated, the way we spend it is insane. But how much less should we want to spend on healthcare? Should it be 15 percent of GDP? 10 percent? What if instead we didn’t spend all that much less, but we spent it better?



The United Kingdom spends 40 percent of what the United States spends per person, in large part thanks to the efficiencies of the National Health Service. The NHS pays less for drugs that cost Americans half their paycheck, for example, because of its negotiating power in purchasing drugs for basically everyone. But the National Health Service has been starved by both Labour and Conservative governments, and Britons are begging the government to spend more on healthcare. Appointment wait times are longer. Nurses are leaving the service in droves. A majority of people recognize that there is a funding crisis in the NHS, with 61 percent backing higher taxes to fund the NHS; another poll last year found that 84 percent “would pay more tax if the NHS’ level of service ‘improved a great deal.’” For my entire life, activists have been pushing both Labour and Conservative governments to properly fund the NHS, to provide the services everyone needs, to fairly compensate junior doctors and nurses.

