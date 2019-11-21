Making Impeachment Matter

During this tour, he let loose with some of the most inflammatory statements a president has ever made, often while those crowds alternated between goading him on and heckling him. Johnson actually got heckled quite a lot. In Cleveland, a crowd kept yelling, “three cheers for Congress!” At another stop, a newspaper reporter claimed, the crowd shouted down Secretary of State William Seward, with one person laying out the heckling strategy thusly: “We don’t want to hear you or Johnson. We shall only cheer for Grant and Farragut. You others are bad men.” Johnson, who would rant about his enemies even when speaking from prepared remarks, was also frequently just plain incoherent at these stops. When someone in the crowd, perhaps anticipating Twitter discourse, shouted at the president, “Don’t get mad!” he responded: “I will tell you who is mad…. ‘Whom the Gods want to destroy they first make mad.’” As Wineapple writes: “It wasn’t quite clear what or whom he meant.”

This was the raucous atmosphere in which President Johnson, on two occasions, called for two of the enemies he most bitterly despised, the Radical Republican Congressman Thaddeus Stevens and the abolitionist orator Wendell Phillips, to be hanged. It should be remembered that political violence, up to and including assassination, was endemic at this time—indeed, an actual Civil War had just ended, and the president had been shot by someone from the losing side. In particular, politicians and activists who fought for the civil rights of black Americans, as Stevens and Phillips proudly and honorably did their entire lives, were common targets of white violence. Whomever Johnson might have meant for the gods to destroy, this was no purely rhetorical threat in 1866. And Johnson felt comfortable bandying such rhetoric because he considered men like Phillips and Stevens not just his political enemies, but enemies of the people. His view—common enough at the time, of course, and still active today in an only slightly evolved form—was that enfranchisement of black men was disenfranchisement of whites. And so Johnson could claim that in stoking the mood of vicious racist reaction, he was only trying to prevent an assault on American liberty. “I call upon you here tonight as freemen to favor the emancipation of the white man as well as the colored man,” he said in St. Louis.

We have no scientific polls from that era to quantify what percentage of the country was on Johnson’s side, but the numbers don’t matter—for the same reason the numbers didn’t matter to the Republicans who charged ahead with their unpopular impeachment of Clinton. In any momentous national political confrontation, it’s not about the raw number of people who back you, but the authentic Americanness of the people you claim to represent. This was as self-evident to Johnson as it is to any right-wing demagogue today. Johnson was a “man of the people,” and “the people” in American political discourse, dating back to “We the people” itself, have always been more a concept than a literal population.