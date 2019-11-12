The Veterans Day Freebie Anti-PTSD Diet

Despite the mattress sales and free meals, this is not a good day for me or my family, but more of an annual flooding of the basement in my brain. It is, apparently, a good day for the ghosts, who linger just a little longer past Halloween in each of the 13 Veterans Days I’ve had since the war. In 2009, while still on active duty and on a four-day pass to find some post-Army work, I woke up from a bender on the morning of the 12th in the cab of a cement mixer parked in front of the Penthouse Club in New York City. My shirt was ripped open and I had a meeting with a big magazine editor in an hour; in a daze, I bought an I Love NY sweatshirt and breath mints and fumbled my way to the Hearst building. Three of my close friends from the war died earlier that year. More ghosts joined them the next year, when my brother and his Black Hawk helicopter crew died in a training accident in Germany. It’s continued like that—the ghost factory didn’t slow down its production when I got out of the Army, and each year, new ones arrive. I know when they’re there by the feelings they bring: a dreadful sense of ever-present absence; shame at my survival; sadness; a dollop of fear.

I took a VA shuttle driven by another former infantry dude who’d also fought in Paktika, two years after me, and I looked over the list of discounts and freebies the VA sent me for Veterans Day.

So I took it as a good sign that last week I was merely breaking down and sobbing twice in the psychiatric offices at the veteran’s hospital during a routine checkup. I’ve been a patient there off and on ever since I got out of the Army in 2010. They’d torn up the parking lot near the mental health building to install a new psych ward—I’ll always remain a fan of Ward 1A classic—so after my latest go-around, to get to my car I took a VA shuttle driven by another former infantry dude who’d also fought in Paktika, two years after me. On the shuttle ride, I looked over the list of discounts and freebies the VA sent me for Veterans Day. I tried to figure out where I would go, what I would eat, how I could turn the tables and try to consume this holiday that was consuming me, year after year.

Applebee’s offered a classic bacon cheeseburger, chicken tenders platter, fiesta lime chicken, an oriental chicken salad, a six-ounce USDA select top sirloin, double crunch shrimp, and three-cheese chicken penne. I was tempted to drive to Fort Smith, where Brockton Brewery was offering commemorative “Thank You For Your Service” pint glasses. Chipotle, the “fast, casual and out of control” burrito joint where Elon Musk’s younger brother Kimbal served six grueling years on the board of directors, was only offering a BOGO deal. Hard fucking pass, buddy.