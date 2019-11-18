Trump Makes Japan an Offer It Can’t Refuse

Earlier this year, the U.S withdrew from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, citing Russian violations of the agreement, which banned all ground-launched cruise and ballistic missiles—nuclear and nonnuclear—with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers. In Tokyo, where I just spent a week researching Japanese attitudes toward Japan’s strategic future, the administration’s decision was largely seen as justified—even if its implications in Asia and Europe remain far from clear.

As I wrote on the INF’s demise in August, the White House’s decision to jettison the agreement could spur a new arms race in Asia, one that the U.S. and its allies might find difficult to dominate. Japan’s biggest post-INF concern in the region is China. As the Pentagon told Congress in its most recent annual briefing on Chinese capabilities, Beijing has a well-diversified arsenal of thousands of cruise and ballistic missiles—many of them nuclear-capable—pointed at Taiwan and at U.S. installations in East Asia, including in Japan. New capabilities, like China’s DF-17 hypersonic glider-equipped missile, seen paraded on October 1, also concern Japan. Were this arsenal to proliferate further, the U.S. might seek to deter attacks on its allies by placing shorter-range missiles of its own in the region. In short: Even as Trump demands greater tribute from Tokyo, his treaty-busting strategy may soon compel him to want Japan to host more and newer U.S. missile deployments.

While Japanese policymakers and strategic elites agree that some U.S. ground-launched missiles—particularly conventional short-range anti-ship, anti-air, and precision-strike ones—have a role to play in their security, the political appetite for new American deployments is extremely low. Tired of the constant U.S. presence and violence committed by American service members, residents of Okinawa—home to more than half of U.S. troops in Japan—overwhelmingly voted last February to oppose the construction of a new American base. (The referendum was nonbinding, however.) Additional ground-launched missiles would need to be road-mobile and dispersed away from U.S. military bases, where they would be vulnerable to preemption. But even as the security situation with North Korea has deteriorated, it would be difficult to find even a hawkish Japanese politician who is ready to explain to constituents why they have to drive past new American missiles on Japanese highways while they’re road-tripping with the kids.