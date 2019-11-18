Trump Enforces Omertà With Latest Round of Pardons

Trump gave formal pardons to 1st Lt. Clint Lorance and Maj. Mathew Golsteyn of the Army, as well as a promotion to Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher. Lorance had already served six years of a 19-year sentence for murdering two men on a motorcycle in Afghanistan in 2012. Golsteyn was set to stand trial for hunting down and murdering an Afghan man after U.S. forces released him from custody. Gallagher escaped conviction on multiple murder charges but received a conviction earlier this year for desecrating a corpse; he was sentenced to time served and received a demotion that Trump’s move overrode.

It’s not the first time that Trump has pardoned an alleged war criminal. His aides framed the decision as an act of support for soldiers engaged in wars who might face similar allegations. “The President, as Commander-in-Chief, is ultimately responsible for ensuring that the law is enforced and when appropriate, that mercy is granted,” the White House said in a statement announcing the pardons. “As the President has stated, ‘when our soldiers have to fight for our country, I want to give them the confidence to fight.’” All presidential pardons are final and irrevocable.

There’s a strong case that this is not a mere by-product of Trump’s pardons, but a goal of them.

Many observers quickly noted that Trump’s intervention in the military-justice system could foster a culture of impunity that shields soldiers who commit war crimes and other illegal acts on the battlefield. There’s a strong case that this is not a mere by-product of Trump’s pardons, but a goal of them. It’s well known that the president is no fan of the laws of war. On the campaign trail, he told supporters that the rules of engagement made it harder for U.S. forces deployed overseas to defeat the Islamic State and other foes. “The problem is we have the Geneva Conventions, all sorts of rules and regulations, so the soldiers are afraid to fight,” Trump complained during a Wisconsin town hall in 2016. “We can’t waterboard, but they can chop off heads. I think we’ve got to make some changes, some adjustments.”