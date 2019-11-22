Why Are Democratic Governors Still Doing Favors for the Oil Industry?

The ACP is a project helmed by private energy corporations Dominion and Duke Energy, which dominate energy production in the Southeast. In 2017, facing opposition from tribal communities and environmentalists particularly affected by the pipeline’s route, Cooper allowed the CEOs of the two companies open access to his office to come up with a solution. That solution turned out to be what is known as a mitigation fund: Duke Energy agreed to place $57.8 million in an account that would be controlled by the governor, with the idea being that the money would be used to offset environmental damage caused by the construction of the pipeline or its statistically inevitable leaks. Shortly after the deal was reached, Cooper hired Lee Lilley, a lobbyist for Dominion, as his legislative liaison.

The state legislature, then controlled by a Republican supermajority none too happy about the governor having a multimillion-dollar fund at his discretion, cried foul, quickly passed a bill, and overrode Cooper’s veto to take control of the fund and direct it to school systems along the pipeline’s path. Still dissatisfied with how the process played out behind closed doors, North Carolina’s GOP leaders contracted a firm to conduct an external investigation into whether the fund was established legally. This past Wednesday, the resulting report was released, finding that “criminal violations may have occurred.” (Emphasis should obviously be on “may.”)

Whether Cooper or members of his staff committed any sort of criminal behavior while ramming the ACP down North Carolinan throats is clearly, as The Charlotte Observer’s editorial board argued Wednesday, worthy of a full investigation. But the other question that must be asked of Cooper, and of any Democrat who supports ACP, is why they ever sided with two massive private gas and oil companies—one of which is already infamous for leaking toxic coal ash into major waterways and then having the gall to ask taxpayers to fund the cleanup—against the marginalized communities the pipeline will tear through, to begin with.



It’s a question of increasing salience as governors across the political spectrum sign legislation protecting oil interests and criminalizing acts of protest. On Thursday, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, also a Democrat, followed the examples of South Dakota and Oklahoma when he signed into law Assembly Bill 426. The legislation makes it a felony to trespass on lands used by gas and oil companies, punishable by up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The law exists because Enbridge wants to run its Line 5 pipeline through the reservation lands of the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians, who have sued the company to reroute the pipeline away from one of their water sources. Like his North Carolina counterpart, rather than support his Native neighbors, Evers has instead chosen to side with the Canadian pipeline multinational corporation.

On the West Coast, in California, Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has similar questions to answer. This week, local government news site Route Fifty reported that under Newsom, California’s Department of Energy has approved new oil wells at a rate 33 percent higher than under Newsom’s Democratic predecessor, Jerry Brown.

