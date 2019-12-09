Republicans are Defining Foreign Interference Down

Calling this a lie would be too simple. It’s based upon a fanciful mixture of real events and surreal insinuations. The unfounded belief that Ukraine—and not Russia—was responsible for the cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns that tainted the 2016 election has already led Trump and his legal fixer, Rudy Giuliani, into the worst political crisis of his presidency. Now Cruz and the president’s allies are peddling a caffeine-free diet version of the claim in a desperate attempt to extricate the president from that crisis.

What did this Ukrainian “interference” look like in reality? Cruz only cited an op-ed published in The Hill on August 4, 2016, by Valeriy Chaly, who was serving as Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States at the time. Titled “Trump’s comments send wrong message to world,” the op-ed wasn’t published in a vacuum. As its title suggests, Chaly was responding to a series of remarks from Trump in which the presumptive Republican nominee adopted the Russian narrative on its war in Ukraine—suggesting that he might recognize Moscow’s annexation of Crimea.

An op-ed in The Hill would hardly be the best vector to influence American voters in far-flung swing states.

“A candidate for the presidency in any country ought to realize the challenges he or she will face to ensure consistency in foreign policy and uphold his or her country’s international commitments,” Chaly wrote. It’s unusual and undesirable for ambassadors to comment on their host country’s internal politics. But describing his breach of diplomatic etiquette as “interference” gives it too much credit. Chaly’s piece focused solely on the Ukrainian policy issues that Trump himself raised and didn’t mention Clinton at all. Even if it had, an op-ed in The Hill—a publication with scant readership or clout beyond the Beltway—would hardly be the best vector to influence American voters in far-flung swing states.