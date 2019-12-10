Vladimir Nabokov’s Fighting Spirit

Nabokov’s combative voice can be found throughout Think, Write, Speak, a new edited collection of his “public prose.” Brought together by Nabokov biographer Brian Boyd and translator Anastasia Tolstoy, Think, Write, Speak offers an eclectic mix of Nabokov’s nonfiction, from obituaries he wrote to an interview with Sports Illustrated “about the element of sport in butterfly hunting,” to the boxing essay noted above (originally titled “Play”). Think, Write, Speak is essentially a follow-up to the volume Strong Opinions, Nabokov’s first and landmark collection of nonfiction, published in 1973. A compendium of essays and interviews on topics as wide-ranging as Freud, Soviet literature, and segregation in the United States, Strong Opinions was nonetheless, Boyd tells us, something of a “rushed compromise.” Nabokov was desperate to quickly fulfill the 11-book deal he made with his new publisher, McGraw-Hill, and so the volume was filled with mostly topical pieces, including a bevy of interviews he gave after publishing Lolita.

Strong Opinions drew from the post-Lolita era of Nabokov’s career, when commercial success allowed him to devote himself entirely to writing. Conversely, Think, Write, Speak gives us a window into the earlier decades of Nabokov’s life, many of which he spent teaching Russian culture to American audiences to make ends meet, both as a book critic and as a university lecturer. This new collection is an expansive record of Nabokov’s worldview and aesthetic philosophy, but one particularly fascinating element of Think, Write, Speak is the insight it gives us into how Nabokov, staunchly opposed to the politicization of literature, navigated being a public explainer of Russian arts and letters in the midst of the Cold War.

After graduating from Cambridge University in 1921, Nabokov joined his family in Berlin, where they had settled among the city’s large Russian émigré community (the Nabokovs fled Russia after the revolution). Nabokov and his father both published actively in the city’s émigré journals; in fact, Nabokov’s early pseudonym, Vladimir Sirin, was selected so that readers would not confuse him and his father, who often wrote for the same publications. Some of these early works are here in Think, Write, Speak: mainly reviews of new Russian poets, but also obituaries, including one for a friend who was hit by a tram on his way home from a party at the Nabokovs’ in Berlin. There is even a very early essay Nabokov wrote as a student at Cambridge; of life as a Russian among the English, he remarked to his compatriots: “Sometimes I sit in a corner and look out on all of these smooth, no doubt very pleasant faces, but somehow always reminding me of a shaving soap advertisement.” Nabokov and his wife, Vera, left Berlin in 1937 because of growing anti-Semitism (Vera was Jewish) for Paris, where Nabokov continued to be identified as an émigré author, a label that bothered him. In the 1940 essay “Definitions,” included in Think, Speak, Act, he says the term “émigré writer” amounts to tautology: “Any true author emigrates into his art and exists within it. The love of a Russian writer for his homeland has always been nostalgic, even if he never left it.”