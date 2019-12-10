Vladimir Nabokov’s Fighting Spirit

After graduating from Cambridge University in 1921, Nabokov joined his family in Berlin, where they had settled among the city’s large Russian émigré community (the Nabokovs fled Russia after the revolution). Nabokov and his father both published actively in the city’s émigré journals; in fact, Nabokov’s early pseudonym, Vladimir Sirin, was selected so that readers would not confuse him and his father, who often wrote for the same publications. Some of these early works are here in Think, Write, Speak: mainly reviews of new Russian poets, but also obituaries, including one for a friend who was hit by a tram on his way home from a party at the Nabokovs’ in Berlin. There is even a very early essay Nabokov wrote as a student at Cambridge; of life as a Russian among the English, he remarked to his compatriots: “Sometimes I sit in a corner and look out on all of these smooth, no doubt very pleasant faces, but somehow always reminding me of a shaving soap advertisement.” Nabokov and his wife, Vera, left Berlin in 1937 because of growing anti-Semitism (Vera was Jewish) for Paris, where Nabokov continued to be identified as an émigré author, a label that bothered him. In the 1940 essay “Definitions,” included in Think, Speak, Act, he says the term “émigré writer” amounts to tautology: “Any true author emigrates into his art and exists within it. The love of a Russian writer for his homeland has always been nostalgic, even if he never left it.”

Recalling his Russian homeland would become the dominant way that Nabokov supported himself and his family over the next decade. Desperate to escape the rise of Nazi Germany in Europe, Nabokov leaped at the chance to take on a summer teaching post at Stanford University; though just a short-term gig, it was enough to secure visas for him, his wife, and son. In 1940, Nabokov arrived in the U.S., and he eventually found steady work teaching Russian language and literature at Wellesley College, where he would go on to spend the better part of the decade. (While in the Boston area, he also worked as curator of lepidoptera at Harvard’s Museum of Comparative Zoology.) In 1948, he published an essay in Wellesley Magazine on “The Place of Russian Studies in the Curriculum.” Here, Nabokov reflects on the challenges of teaching Russian to American pupils at the height of the Cold War. “Present interest in things Russian,” he complained, “is fairly remote from the direct desire to probe the artificial subtleties of Dead Souls and Anna Karenina.” Students, he said, were “driven to buy Russian grammars” by what he sarcastically called “the pathetic vision of a ‘better understanding between nations.’”

Though he claimed to hold no prejudice against the practical use of languages, Nabokov was clearly frustrated by the logic of area studies, a Cold War discipline, and its encroachment into the world of arts and letters. Students should take Russian “for the spirit of verbal adventure,” he believed, so the transformation of his country’s literary tradition into mere fodder for intelligence-gathering was an obvious thorn in his side. That perhaps explains an exasperated letter to the editor of the Cornell Daily Sun (Nabokov taught at Cornell from 1948 to 1959—among his students was future Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg). Nabokov was irritated that he had been listed as faculty in the department of linguistics, not literature: “I am strictly a Goldwin Smith man,” he wrote, referring to the university’s building for courses in literature.

Nabokov complained, “People like Edmund Wilson and Isaiah Berlin, they have to love Zhivago to prove that good writing can come out of Soviet Russia.”

As a critic, Nabokov likewise fought against the tendency to view Russian literature through the prism of politics, though in this case, he was battling against the leftist sympathies of many critics, and his own friend and editor Edmund Wilson. Nabokov’s introduction to the American literary scene was shepherded by Wilson, who solicited Nabokov’s writing for The New Republic in the early 1940s. For Wilson, Nabokov reviewed several books with Russian themes (one was a biography of the Ballets Russes impresario Sergei Diaghilev). Though Wilson and Nabokov would later have a falling out over an unrelated issue (Wilson’s dislike of Nabokov’s translation of Eugene Onegin), in several interviews collected in Think, Write, Speak, Nabokov bemoans what he sees as the critic’s inability to assess objectively the merits of Soviet fiction. For instance, Boris Pasternak’s Doctor Zhivago, which Nabokov called “A mediocre melodrama with Trotskyist tendencies,” had been praised by Wilson. In an interview with The New York Herald Tribune in 1962, Nabokov complained, “People like Edmund Wilson and Isaiah Berlin, they have to love Zhivago to prove that good writing can come out of Soviet Russia. They ignore that it is really a bad book.”

