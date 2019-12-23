The Hell That Was Health Care Reform

A decade after those acrimonious town halls, keeping the ACA intact is among the most conservative things you could propose to do. The most right-wing Democrats support “improving” the law in ways they rarely specify. The health care industry front group that exists to fight Medicare for All also pushes this line. A bill recently offered by Democrats in the House would merely reverse some of the Trump administration’s tampering with the law, along with repairing some of the original bill’s minor glitches. Republicans, electorally stung by their 2017 efforts to repeal the law, now go out of their way to avoid talking about it at all—preferring to see courts, packed by their lifetime-appointed judges, do the dirty work. This month, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the individual mandate was unconstitutional, in a lawsuit brought by conservative states led by Texas, the state with the highest number of uninsured people. This left it to the lower courts to decide whether that means the entire law should be thrown out—an absurd legal argument that may nevertheless turn out to be the undoing of the whole law. Increasingly, Republicans recognize that most elements of the ACA are far more popular than the law itself; many ran swiftly away from their attempts to get rid of protections for preexisting conditions in the 2018 midterms.

Heritage’s most recent plan successfully alienated both right-wingers, who thought it wasn’t bloodthirsty enough, and moderates, who saw it as jeopardizing patients with preexisting conditions.

Earlier this year, Trump briefly claimed he was Looking Very Strongly at a new repeal bill, but as with most of the half-formed but incredibly strong urges that bubble up to the surface of his minestrone brain, he has since stopped talking about it. The Heritage Foundation, a jobs program for young Brooks Brothersed men named Prentis or Chardley whose wet dreams are made of kicking single mothers off Medicaid, has its own repeal plan that it hoped would form the basis of Trump’s next attempt. That plan successfully alienated both right-wingers, who thought it wasn’t bloodthirsty enough, and moderate Republicans, who saw it as jeopardizing patients with preexisting conditions. Dead on arrival, this plan is all but forgotten. (The president’s current health care push centers on hospital price transparency, something that should obviously already exist but that would not help patients “shop around” for cheaper care, because that idea is obviously not to be countenanced.)



When Heritage released its plan, the group’s domestic policy study director told CNN that the Republican health care plan needed to address Americans’ concerns: “They want to make sure that they and the people they love don’t lose access to coverage or care if they get sick. They want lower costs, and they want better choices.” It should not shock you to learn that its proposal would not do that. Allowing insurers to sell whatever kind of useless junk plans, plans that don’t even cover hospitalization or drugs, does nothing to ensure Americans have lower costs, better choices, or coverage for sickness. But tellingly, Heritage has to pretend that this is what it wants. Knowing the dire state of health care in this country and the anger, anxiety, and torment that infuses most Americans’ interactions with the health care system, even Washington’s most vicious Chardleys have to couch their nonsense in the language of access and affordability, instead of liberty and the Venezuelan perils of government intervention.

