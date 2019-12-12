The Dramatic Detachment of The Crown

About halfway through the new season of The Crown, Peter Morgan’s sweeping drama about the interior lives of the royal family, Prince Philip (Tobias Menzies) makes a drastic publicity move. It is the late 1960s, almost two decades into Queen Elizabeth’s reign, and public opinion has begun to curdle. After Philip whines on American television that his wife isn’t paid enough, the British press attacks him mercilessly. If they only knew, he thought, what the royals actually do—how much effort goes into hosting ambassadors and representing the United Kingdom throughout the world, not to mention all the tedious paperwork. So he invites the BBC into Buckingham Palace for an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look. But this venture does not have the effect he intended, and only generates more criticism of the family’s profligacy and blitheness.

The documentary is a meta-moment in the series, in which the royals try to craft a compelling narrative about their lives—the same task that The Crown itself takes on. But whereas Philip’s film fails, Morgan’s drama has been phenomenally successful. There is a scrupulousness in his depiction of the queen’s inner sanctum, attention down to the last dessert fork. The Robert Caro approach to life writing—choose a subject that symbolizes power in all its heady contradictions, and then flood the story with so much detail that every sandwich they eat becomes important—haunts Morgan’s scripts. Very little falls beneath his notice: There are several scenes this season in which the queen (now played by Olivia Colman, taking over from Claire Foy) simply walks through rooms. One of the most pleasing tensions of Morgan’s creation is the contrast between the lavish set dressings and the understated action; sometimes so little will happen in a gilded room that you have to blink to make sure that the screen did not freeze.

The characters rarely make major political decisions, serving only as figureheads. They are mostly consumed by their personal relationships, even during a period of mounting unrest and crisis: This season stretches from 1966 to the Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977, a tumultuous time for Britain. The third episode centers on the collapse of a coal mining operation in Aberfan, South Wales, which killed 116 children and 28 adults, a brutal tragedy that leaves the queen silent and incapable of comforting the victims. It is her husband who travels to the memorial service, where he is shocked that instead of expressing rage at the lack of labor regulations and safety measures, the community has come together to sing. This poignant report prompts the queen to visit at last, surveying the wreckage in an oversize fur hat and prim coat. And although she is greeted warmly, she recognizes her own inability to feel for people in their most harrowing moments. “I dabbed a bone-dry eye,” she admits to the prime minister, and divulges that during the Blitz, while her parents wept, “I couldn’t.” She had felt nothing when her beloved grandmother died. Colman is opaque during this confession, but almost vibrating with the act of saying something unspeakable. A queen so emotionally guarded that she cannot muster empathy is not exactly doing her job.

In a later episode, when the coal miners strike in 1974 and electricity shortages put the country on a three-day week, the queen is primarily occupied with reading Prince Charles’s secret letters and sending him away on a sea expedition so that he will not marry Camilla Shand. Through all the external turmoil, Elizabeth is relatively untouched, focused on family affairs, surrounded by her corgis, walking through rooms in the drafty palace. The appeal of The Crown is this drama of stability and detachment—the story of a woman’s 67 years on the throne, of how she passed every day of those decades. Reigns are short, but hours are long. The Crown is most interested in what happens in the space between fanfares.