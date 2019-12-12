The Dramatic Detachment of The Crown

It is clever to begin with this transition, reminding the audience that as the show moves through decades, roles will need to be recast from time to time. As well as the additions of Colman and Menzies this season, Helena Bonham-Carter takes over as the wickedly mischievous Princess Margaret, and the queen’s children come of age (with Josh O’Connor as Charles, and Erin Doherty as the twentysomething Princess Anne, complete with 1960s bouffant and plaid miniskirts). Colman approaches Elizabeth with the same clipped cadence and restrained flatness that Foy brought to the part, even though viewers have recently seen her play another British monarch with so much bombast and melodrama that it won her the Oscar: If anything proves that Colman is a versatile actress, it is seeing her swerve from The Favourite’s petulant, barking Queen Anne into the staid and solid Queen Elizabeth. One might see the role as a waste of Colman’s innate spark and sly charm (a skill she also deploys as the villainous stepmother in Fleabag), but it is also a testament to her ability to hold back and do a lot with a little.

When the queen pays a visit to her dying uncle, for instance, Colman is intricately, quietly conflicted. If he had not abdicated his role as King Edward VIII in 1936, in order to marry the American divorcée Wallis Simpson, Elizabeth wouldn’t now be a monarch. But she also would have enjoyed a semblance of a normal life. She could have grown up further from public scrutiny; she could maybe even have misbehaved, as her younger sister did. Because others wanted to live life on their own terms, she could not. After Edward apologizes to her for shifting the course of her life, Colman stands up to leave, but her feet are heavy and her breath slows. “What you did, your abdication of the throne did change my life, forever,” she tells Edward, as he sinks into his wheelchair. “But I want you to know, it’s not always a curse, and I haven’t always been cross with you.”

Stability sometimes requires a capacity for cruelty. And it is in the subtle turn toward viciousness, however mannered, that Colman really shines. She has a knack for flashing an acid smile, making a kiss feel like a slap. In The Favourite, she entraps Emma Stone’s character in a lifetime of joyless servitude under the guise of devoted companionship; here, she plays a less sadistic but no less harmful game with her son, whom she sends away in order to prevent a marriage she does not desire, and in doing so breaks his heart and his spirit. At the end of the ninth episode, the queen delivers a speech in which she extols the values of commitment (intercut with scenes of Camilla marrying Andrew Parker-Bowles while Charles weeps somewhere at sea). Colman delivers the speech with an almost robotic coldness: “Marriage is a proposition some in the modern world would question, but it is a proposition about which, when asked, I can reply plainly, and unequivocally, I am for it.” For her, marriage is a tool with which to maintain the status quo, a way to keep the Windsor family steady and sailing forward. Love has little to do with it.