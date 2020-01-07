Human Trafficking Courts Are Not a Criminal Justice “Innovation”

“As long as over-policing of the poor along lines of race and gender, coupled with criminalization of buying and selling sex, are the context in which these courts operate,” the GHJP researchers concluded, “they cannot stop the revolving door of criminalization.”

You can see this especially at play in how supporters of trafficking courts claim they represent a new, compassionate way of looking at women in the sex trade. Take Judge Toko Serita in Queens, featured in the Times story and the subject of a recent documentary, after which Vogue deemed her court “revolutionary.” In the Queens human trafficking court, her defendants are mostly immigrants, like Yang Song, who came to the United States from China and landed in Flushing in 2013. It’s a vibrant, urban neighborhood and, in recent years, the subject of police crackdowns targeting one dense block of massage businesses. That’s where Yang Song was arrested after an undercover sting in 2017. Arrests of Asian-identified people in New York City charged with “both unlicensed massage and prostitution increased by 2,700 percent between 2012 and 2016,” according to a report from the Urban Institute and the Legal Aid Society—all during the operation of Serita’s specialized court, where Song then appeared.

In their first appearance at this court, defendants are typically mandated to a half-dozen or more “sessions” in a social service program, like Garden of Hope, an anti–domestic violence nonprofit that now also serves victims of human trafficking. Through attending these sessions and regularly reporting back to court in further appearances, defendants are expected to demonstrate their progress and avoid future arrests. Over the years I have reported on these courts, defendants, their attorneys, and some service providers themselves have each pointed out the bitter irony that the same people the courts regard as victims of a crime are judged as rehabilitated based not on their own self-directed goals but on whether police arrest them again in the future.