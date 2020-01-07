Human Trafficking Courts Are Not a Criminal Justice “Innovation”

New York state’s court system considers its Human Trafficking Intervention Courts—special courts sold as an alternative to jail for women facing prostitution charges—to be a national model for such programs. From Queens to Columbus, these courts share a common presumption: that women engaged in sex work are, in the words of the judges on the bench, “victims, not criminals.” As former Judge Judy Harris Kluger, one of the court’s prominent advocates, once told the New York City Council, “By and large, we work under the assumption that anyone who’s charged with this kind of crime is trafficked in some way.” But at the same time as the judges and other court staff tell women they are victims, they continue to criminalize them.



These courts and the marketing behind them are a perfect example of how what’s called “innovation” in criminal justice can perpetuate the same injustices which allegedly inspired reform in the first place. The human trafficking courts do this with a carceral feminist twist—as if the problem facing women pushed into the criminal justice system is that police, prisons, and prosecutors haven’t yet learned how to liberate them while also arresting them.



The trafficking court model caught some high-profile criticism this week in The New York Times, but sex workers have long opposed these programs, arguing they endanger their communities by using anti-prostitution policing to push them into stigmatizing or just plain ineffective social services, all in the name of saving them from sex work.

Though trafficking courts may now be subject to criticism from those who had once been supportive of them—one social service organization serving Asian women, Womenkind, left the courts this year, the Times reports, “after deciding it was easier to build trust outside of the court system”—this is far from the first time they’ve been scrutinized.