America Has Never Cared About Sacred Sites

Six decades later, having stolen and developed Paha Sapa, the Black Hills in Lakota, beyond recognition, Congress contracted a Ku Klux Klan sympathizer to travel north and blast the faces of four white men into the side of the Tȟuŋkášila Šákpe (Six Grandfathers), one of the sacred sites in the Black Hills, which are central to the Lakota creation story. Two of the men whose faces were carved into the stone were slavers, one was an unabashed Manifest Destiny idealist who gleefully spoke of killing Native people, and one was a president who willingly broke a legally binding treaty, starved out all of the Dakota people, and then hung 38 of them for having the gall to fight back. This, perhaps, was what the Press imagined as making use of the country.

Even when the American government has acted to curb the destruction of culturally important Native sites, it has always been with the expected trade-off of taking control of the land they sit on. In the early twentieth century, recognizing that looting and desecration was threatening to wipe entire sites in the Southwest clear, President Theodore Roosevelt and Congress set about declaring much of the land “public domain” so that it could be taken under the stewardship of the federal government’s new national parks system. But some of these lands were still under the care of tribal nations, such as the Blue Lake. Despite the fact that Blue Lake was described by the Taos Pueblo as an “Indian church,” and a federal commission found that the Taos visited the lake every day for “private religious reflection,” Roosevelt’s Forest Service stole the Blue Lake from the Taos Pueblo people in 1906. Just as America convinced itself that it knew best which sites were ripe for extraction and destruction, it also believed it knew best which ones it could better protect.

This brand of violent paternalism mutated in modern times but never went away. Nowadays, the federal guidelines requiring “tribal consultation” with any local tribal nations are just a blanket that the colonizer cover themselves in, an often ignored box to be checked so that private companies can legally claim to have done their due diligence as they plow or drill through a grave site. It’s why it took a years-long outcry from Diné and Pueblo citizens to convince Congress and the Department of the Interior to stop repeatedly trying to lease land near Chaco Canyon to oil and gas companies. It’s why Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline is still set to snake its way past three Minnesota reservations. It’s why Dominion and Duke Energy tried to claim that their Atlantic Coast Pipeline didn’t affect any marginalized communities when its final destination would pump natural gas close to the Lumber River, an ancestral relative of the Lumbee Tribe.

This is not just a institutional or corporate issue. It extends down to the American individual’s very understanding, production, and consumption of art and entertainment. How else to explain the ill-gotten collection of artifacts missionary Donald Miller hoarded in his Indiana basement? You can draw a clean line from the systemic, state-sponsored destruction of Native artifacts and sacred sites to the personal collector’s modern disregard for these artifacts’ provenance and rightful ownership.