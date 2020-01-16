Let Them Fight!

Warren’s unity pitch would be thin even if all this melodrama had not transpired. She has always been at her worst when she resorts to the tactics of a conventional politician. The “accidental senator” who was drawn into politics by the sheer force of her hatred for Wall Street is far more appealing than the careful candidate trying to be all things to all people. Her double-backtrack dance in pursuit of a “pay-for” for Medicare for All, her blundering attempts to clarify her claims of Native American ancestry—these are the sorts of things that politicians leashed to stolid, tired, Beltway political consultants do. So too was her zany effort to establish an online “Fact Squad” to disprove “myths” about her. Launched in early 2019, the resulting site had Big Correct the Record Energy; the headlines on that site promised to bust bizarre myths such as “NO, ELIZABETH DOES NOT HAVE A RACIST ARTIFACT IN HER KITCHEN” and “NO, ELIZABETH DOES NOT TAKE RISPERDAL.” Warren’s tendency to get incredibly cautious and retreat into defensive crouch, is reminiscent of how Clintonworld interacted with the media and her critics. There’s a clear throughline: Her campaign is conflict-averse and does not handle criticism well.



One of the biggest ironies about the contretemps that unfolded over the past weekend is that it wasn’t one of Trump’s “Pocahontas” slurs, or pundit skepticism about whether she’d tax the middle class to pay for single payer, or whatever that whole Risperdal thing was, or even some explicitly or implicitly sexist attack from a fellow candidate that pushed the Warren campaign into meltdown. It was a perceived abrogation of unity, in the form of a Sanders canvasser script that bent over backwards to treat Warren with a deference that’s entirely unnecessary in a competitive primary election. Sanders’ supporters have every right to be aggrieved at Warren subsequently issuing the code red. (Meanwhile, the real beneficiary of this folderol, Joe Biden, grins to himself in a dark room, where he has been allowed to go and have a lie down.)



What makes this even trickier is the obvious glee with which the media, and especially CNN, is treating this spat. When CNN posted audio of the brief but much-analyzed post-debate confrontation between the candidates, in which Warren admonished Sanders for calling her a “liar,” the following day, a producer for “The Lead with Jake Tapper” tweeted, “This is clearly an escalation and a great story.” (The admission that this was the only interesting moment to come out of a debate that CNN hosted is par for the course for these self-awareness-deprived dunces.) It’s as if the media has been waiting all along for the two most left-wing candidates to really go at each other, and it is hard to tell whether that’s because it makes for such sizzling content, or because they are thrilled to see the undermining of any threat to the status quo. The narrative that Bernie Sanders is sexist was set in stone in 2016, and there is nothing more fun than resurrecting the old storylines, sort of like the episodes of Frasier where Lilith came back. Sanders supporters are left in a bind. If they show anger, they court backlash—accusations that they are undermining the cause of beating Biden, or Trump, depending on which Democrats are incensed.

One might note that we’ve never yet emerged from a debate in which Biden’s disengaged and dismissive critiques of Sanders or Warren has been viewed as a “great story”—or earned him opprobrium for being divisive or harmful to the cause of party unity. There is a pervasive sense that the candidates who need to be admonished for their lack of unity are those on the left. Sanders is characterized as cranky and argumentative. Warren, when she has aimed her barbs at plutocratic cheats, has been criticized for doing things like using the word “fight.”