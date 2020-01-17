We Have Reached Peak VetBro Brand

Patch, please hear this message from one service-disabled veteran small-business owner to another: It’s time to cut the shit, bud. We veterans have been fighting dumb brutal wars in the Middle East for almost 20 years, long enough that it’s lost any veneer of noble self-sacrifice. I understand having difficulty processing the fact that we were what Maj. Gen. Smedley Butler warned about: hired guns killing in heroin and oil country for the biggest gang on the block. It’s time to drive on with your life, Patch. We were all duped. There’s no shame in admitting that.

Not that shame is all bad. A shame-pact with a veteran friend helped me quit Twitter. The deal was this: The first to log onto that hellsite would have to wear a Grunt Style T-shirt to an event of the other’s choice. I envisioned my friend, an Air Force Academy lacrosse player turned Afghanistan infantry officer turned suburban outdoor dad, wearing a long-sleeve “This is My Killing Shirt” to a Pura Vida Reiki circle in Boulder, Colorado. God knows what broken-vetbro advertisement he envisioned me wearing, or where. Digital detox by threat of duress worked: Neither of us wound up having to fork over any money to Grunt Style, the oxymoronic label on every T-shirt sleeve of choice for AR-15-wielding wannabes in these United States. (“You do not have to be a veteran to wear Grunt Style,” the company’s website tells us, “but you do have to love freedom, bacon and whiskey. We provide more than just apparel, we bolster a lifestyle.”)



This is a good time to mention that I often look like I’m in that lifestyle. I do most of my clothes-shopping at Walmart and Goodwill but am currently wearing a gray T-shirt with images of an MK-19 grenade launcher and a TOW missile tube flanking the word “Destroyers,” which I got when I was an infantryman in the Army—it was a unit T-shirt. After 13 years of wash and wear, it is one of my most comfortable articles of clothing. In a Santa Fe hotel room last week, I slept under a well-worn woobie that kept me warm while lying in an ambush in Ghazni, Afghanistan. When I walked the dog up and down Cerillos in the freezing high-desert morning, I did so in the full Extended Cold Weather Clothing System suit I’d been issued at Fort Drum during a 2005 pre-deployment rapid-fielding initiative. Such “snivel gear” is the best; that shit is warm. It is my own singular grunt style. I don’t know that it instills pride as much as it feels comfortable.





“Clothes, as despicable as we think them, are so unspeakably significant,” Thomas Carlyle, the ornery unkempt Tory writer, wrote in 1831’s Sartor Resartus, a satirical novel that deals with philosophy and fashion. “Clothes, from the King’s mantle downwards, are emblematic, not of want only, but of a manifold cunning, victory over want.” What is the want, then, whose victory involves entering your email address to “Enlist and defeat ISIS” in the signup box for Gruntstyle.com product updates? What human need is satisfied by draping oneself in a 9 Line Apparel sweatshirt that says “Stomp my flag and I’ll stomp you”?

