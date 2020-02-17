Finding Neverland

In many other ways, the ghosts of Weimar hover behind the right’s growing embrace of friend/enemy politics. Here the guiding authority isn’t a Spengler or an E.A. Ross, but rather the influential German political theorist Carl Schmitt. For Schmitt, the contest between existential enemies was the very essence of political life. By contrast, Schmitt argued, the haggling and intrigues of mere parliamentary democracy were a “depoliticized” shadow of true politics, which always involved the possibility of actual killing. Vanguard intellectuals on today’s right such as Adrian Vermeule, a law professor at Harvard, now openly invoke Schmitt’s influence on their own work, and it’s hard to overlook the echoes of his thought in right-wing New York Post opinion editor Sohrab Ahmari’s call for an end to “depoliticization” and for a “politics as war and enmity.”

Schmitt had aligned himself with the Nazis for a time, before he was gradually pushed out of a central role in the party. (What need could there ultimately be for a legal scholar, after all, in a criminal regime?) Schmitt’s devotion to Nazi ideology was never all that certain, as the Nazis themselves realized: He had previously worked, and cultivated friendships, with Jewish scholars and even called for the German government to ban Hitler’s party in the early 1930s. But it was Schmitt’s combination of careerism as well his amoral theory of politics that drew him into the Nazi movement, which allowed him to broadcast his anti-Semitic views more widely; politics, for Schmitt, is largely the pursuit of war by other means. The most compelling judgment that political actors exercise within any political system is the designation of enemies. Leaders arbitrate just who is potentially an existential threat and who is a friend arrayed against the same threat; as a result of this irrational vision of leadership, truly political decisions are independent of any aesthetic or moral criteria.

As long as members of today’s conservative elite share Schmitt’s opportunism, and continue endorsing a Schmittian politics of enmity that overrides any principle or standards, there’s no telling how far they will go. It’s possible that they’ll wind up in a prolonged state of internal cultural exile, as other modern movements of the right have. They could also pay a severe price for their opportunism if they allow themselves, as Schmitt did, to go along with a totalitarian movement, or a reasonable American facsimile of one. It profits a man nothing to give his soul for the whole world … but for a show on Fox?

Then again, there may be no particular moment of prophetic reckoning for the latter-day apostles of Schmittian politics. Schmitt had a decent career after his time with the Nazis, and his reputation today barely suffers for it. It’s just as likely that his intellectual heirs in and around the Trumpified conservative movement will do just fine. They can dust themselves off, make half-hearted mea culpas, and get ready to hitch themselves to the next war, the next reign of terror, or the next demagogue that comes down the pike. But what’s also unclear, and far more pressing, is whether the country and its institutions can survive the right’s shameless pandering to the mob and its ever-shifting hunt for enemies.