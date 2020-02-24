A World to Win

Does a discussion of Bolshevism even belong in a twenty-first–century socialist manifesto, except perhaps as a brief and lurid cautionary tale? If socialism is the popular democratic control of the economy and society—genuine and not, as in the United States, merely formal—then not only was the Soviet Union at no point in its existence the embodiment, even partial, of anything that Sunkara (who is staunchly anti-authoritarian) or I would call socialism; it was not even trying to be. What was socialist about it? Well, in the first place, it called itself socialist and claimed to speak for the working class. In the second place…. There is nothing in second place, or third place, or any other place. From day one after the “genuine popular revolution,” all independent worker and soldier initiatives were crushed, while non-Bolshevik politicians and intellectuals were told to go jump into the “trash can of history,” in Trotsky’s much-admired and revoltingly thuggish phrase. Popular self-government was not even dreamed of. What, exactly, are twenty-first–century Americans supposed to learn from all this—except, perhaps, not to trust people who admire the Bolsheviks?

As Sunkara acknowledges, Chinese, Vietnamese, Cuban, and other Soviet-style regimes were anything but “socialist.” It would make more sense to describe them as “forced modernization states” or “national development states.” Such states come into being when an independence movement fights off foreign powers or domestic elites who wish to integrate the developing country into the global economy on terms favorable to the capitalist nations: wide-open financial markets and currency speculation, restrictions on labor organizing, few or no taxes on business, unrestricted profit repatriation, minimal environmental and occupational safety regulations, and all the rest of what makes for a “favorable investment climate.” (That should sound familiar: It is the trajectory of the American political economy over the last 40 years, as corporate and financial elites have dismantled the New Deal.) If the nationalist regime achieves independence, it must somehow drag the country into the modern world. It is a long and often brutal process to industrialize without access to foreign capital—and of course the capitalist countries, especially the United States, would not dream of helping poor countries develop without assuming effective (and very profitable) control of their economies. Hence the draconian, authoritarian character of such regimes, which has nothing to do with socialism and everything to do with American foreign policy.

There are some important matters that neither book comes to grips with. Libertarian hero Friedrich Hayek claimed to have demonstrated that well-functioning markets were uniquely able to match supply and demand, to yield accurate prices, and to avoid shortage or excess; and in every subsequent conversation between a conservative and a socialist, the conservative has waved Hayek’s demonstration in the socialist’s face. A few socialist writers have tackled Hayek’s “information problem,” but there’s no agreed-on socialist solution, apart from insisting that of course we have no use for central planning. Given the resources of contemporary information technology, it ought to be possible to decentralize the planning process and model an economy—perhaps, as Sunkara suggests (without elaboration, alas), one including commodity markets but not capital and labor markets—that will produce freedom, equality, and abundance. If some socialist has cracked this problem, the news hasn’t gotten out.