The War on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Goes to Court

The case springs from a battle between the CFPB and a California law firm. In 2017, the CFPB began investigating whether Selia Law had violated federal consumer protection laws, and sent the firm a formal request for documents and other records. Selia refused to comply and filed a lawsuit to challenge the request, arguing that the agency’s structure violated the Constitution’s separation of powers because the president couldn’t fire its director at will. Both a federal district court and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit disagreed with that assessment and upheld the agency’s request.

Why would the CFPB’s structure matter? For starters, not all federal agencies are created alike. Some, like the Food and Drug Administration or the National Park Service, operate within the 15 federal departments that answer to members of the Cabinet, who in turn answer to the president. Others, like the Central Intelligence Agency or NASA, have directors or administrators who directly answer to the president themselves. Leaders of both types of agency are typically nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate. Most importantly, they can also be fired by the president for any reason or none at all.

Other parts of the federal government operate a little differently, however. Some of the nation’s key regulatory agencies are instead run by multimember bodies whose members are appointed by presidents but can only be fired by them for cause. The Securities and Exchange Commission, for example, is led by a five-member panel with a chairman and four commissioners. The Federal Election Commission, the Federal Reserve’s board of governors, and a handful of other agencies share similar features, including staggered terms and explicit limits on how many members from one party can serve together at one time.