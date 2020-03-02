The War on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Goes to Court

For Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Super Tuesday could mark a turning point in her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination. It may also be a pivotal day for her greatest accomplishment in public life. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Tuesday in Selia Law v. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, as it determines whether the agency’s structure is constitutional.

Warren proposed the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s creation in 2007, pitching it as a single, unified entity that could enforce the federal government’s disparate consumer protection laws. Her idea drew widespread support in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crash and the start of the Great Recession, eventually becoming law in the Dodd-Frank package of Wall Street reforms in 2010. Conservatives have bitterly opposed the agency since its inception. Now they have a chance not only to rein it in but perhaps even to restructure the federal bureaucracy along the way.

The case springs from a battle between the CFPB and a California law firm. In 2017, the CFPB began investigating whether Selia Law had violated federal consumer protection laws, and sent the firm a formal request for documents and other records. Selia refused to comply and filed a lawsuit to challenge the request, arguing that the agency’s structure violated the Constitution’s separation of powers because the president couldn’t fire its director at will. Both a federal district court and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit disagreed with that assessment and upheld the agency’s request.

Why would the CFPB’s structure matter? For starters, not all federal agencies are created alike. Some, like the Food and Drug Administration or the National Park Service, operate within the 15 federal departments that answer to members of the Cabinet, who in turn answer to the president. Others, like the Central Intelligence Agency or NASA, have directors or administrators who directly answer to the president themselves. Leaders of both types of agency are typically nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate. Most importantly, they can also be fired by the president for any reason or none at all.