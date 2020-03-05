Elizabeth Warren Was Her Own Worst Enemy

It also seems clear that in the Democratic primary, policy simply does not matter as much as it should, and Warren staked her entire candidacy on being a kind of folksy policy wonk, the grandma with a plan. This is not to say Democratic voters don’t care about policy at all—they care deeply about things like health care costs, climate change, gun violence, and women’s rights. They also appear to be significantly to the left of the centrist banality they are poised to nominate. But they may not care as much about those things as they do about just having a Democrat in the White House. Certainly, they are being poorly informed about the candidates’ policies by the media, which has always preferred horse-race coverage to policy coverage, and to whom the fact that Democratic voters say they care more about electability than anything else was a red rag to a bull.



The ability of Joe Biden to marshal the establishment and ride the wave of media coverage to astounding victories in less time than it takes to get a sourdough starter going was obviously the final nail in the coffin. But unlike Bernie Sanders, who had previously been the favorite for Super Tuesday until that dramatic reversal, Warren was already finished. She had by that time been deprived of any plausible path to the nomination and was never going to do well enough on Super Tuesday to forge a new one. Indeed, her prospects had not looked great since the end of October, when her polling started to dive.



It’s worth looking at some of the decisions Warren made as her presidential run floundered, however, and exploring why those efforts largely failed to save her campaign.





It’s worth looking at some of the decisions Warren made as her presidential run floundered, however, and exploring why those efforts largely failed to save her campaign. After her dismal fifth-place finish in South Carolina, Warren attacked her rivals, including Bernie Sanders, at her election night rally. Warren referred to Sanders as “a senator who has good ideas but whose 30-year track record shows he consistently calls for things he fails to get done and consistently opposes things he nevertheless fails to stop.”

