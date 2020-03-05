Elizabeth Warren Was Her Own Worst Enemy

What happened to Elizabeth Warren? Despite periods in which she seemed to be a front-runner, with a strong message and sturdy base of fundraising, the Massachusetts senator’s fortunes fell into decline, culminating in her decision to drop out of the presidential race two days after the Super Tuesday primaries. Those results indicated that her early hopes were impossible to retrieve: She placed third in her home state, and failed to place any better in any other states.

Some of the reasons Warren failed to prevail are simple and predictable. It was a race with a lot of candidates; most of them weren’t going to win. Female candidates are treated differently by the media and by voters. As she noted in remarks to the press today, it was said all along that there was a “lane” for progressives and one for moderates, and she was unable to straddle them. (There might never have been room for her to dominate in the progressive lane, either.)



It also seems clear that in the Democratic primary, policy simply does not matter as much as it should, and Warren staked her entire candidacy on being a kind of folksy policy wonk, the grandma with a plan. This is not to say Democratic voters don’t care about policy at all—they care deeply about things like health care costs, climate change, gun violence, and women’s rights. They also appear to be significantly to the left of the centrist banality they are poised to nominate. But they may not care as much about those things as they do about just having a Democrat in the White House. Certainly, they are being poorly informed about the candidates’ policies by the media, which has always preferred horse-race coverage to policy coverage and to whom the fact that Democratic voters say they care more about electability than anything else was a red rag to a bull.



The ability of Joe Biden to marshal the establishment and ride the wave of media coverage to astounding victories in less time than it takes to get a sourdough starter going was obviously the final nail in the coffin. But unlike Bernie Sanders, who had previously been the favorite for Super Tuesday until that dramatic reversal, Warren was already finished. She had by that time been deprived of any plausible path to the nomination, and was never going to do well enough on Super Tuesday to forge a new one. Indeed, her prospects had not looked great since the end of October, when her polling started to dive.

