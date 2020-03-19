The Political Media’s Blurred Reality

As an illustration, take a look at two soporific weeks in July 2019 when little of lasting consequence happened in America, aside from the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein. It was a time of mostly one-column headlines leading the print version of The New York Times. I deliberately chose the period from July 5 to July 19 because it was comfortably after the June 27 debate in which Kamala Harris had challenged Joe Biden over busing in the 1970s with the dramatic and rehearsed line, “And that little girl was me.” This was summertime and the living should have been easy. And indeed it was, almost everywhere—except on the political beat, where the Harris boomlet had forecasters all but speculating about the location of her presidential library.

On July 5, The Washington Post cushioned Harris’s blah second-quarter fundraising numbers (less than half the $24.8 million raised by Pete Buttigieg) by calling the California senator’s nearly $12 million haul “a substantial take but one that lags some of the other top-tier Democratic White House hopefuls.” The Post article alluded to Harris’s postdebate momentum by noting that the campaign had raised nearly $500,000 from an online store that was hawking “That Little Girl Was Me” t-shirts. Two days later, Harris and Elizabeth Warren shared the New York Times front page in a story about how “a new, highly uncertain phase” of the race was “propelling a pair of women toward the top of the Democratic pack at the expense of onetime front-runners, Mr. Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders.” Amy Klobuchar—who went on to receive more than twice as many votes as Warren in the New Hampshire primary—was mentioned at the tag end of a single sentence.

Rachel Maddow began her July 11 show—in which she would later interview Harris—with a bravura performance. She initially disdained polls and poll-driven political narratives—and then proceeded to gush over a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal national survey. “I know you know how I feel about spending too much time on polls and all that horse race stuff,” Maddow soberly began—and before you knew it, the same self-declared poll skeptic was offering head-spinning detail about the new poll, co-sponsored by her parent network, showing that Harris was tied with Bernie Sanders for third place, with 13 percent, well behind Biden and Warren.

Known for her intellectual mien on camera, Maddow sniffed at the actual top-line numbers, while noting that only 12 percent of Democrats were certain of their choices. What animated Maddow—probably the most influential cable TV host for Democratic voters—were the microscopic differences that awarded Harris a tick more second-choice support than any of her rivals. (The actual numbers: Harris 14 percent, Warren 13 percent, and Sanders 12 percent.) To Maddow, who had apparently forgotten concepts like margin of error, these virtually identical figures were almost enough to propel the first-term California senator to victory at the Milwaukee convention: “Kamala Harris, more than anybody else in the field, appears to be the candidate in the top tier right now who has the most room to run. Who has the most... potential support out there from Democratic voters who haven’t yet committed to who they like.”