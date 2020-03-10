In Defense of Rude Politics

The most recent twist in this endless debate came last week, when Elizabeth Warren complained of “organized nastiness” among Sanders’s supporters on The Rachel Maddow Show, in her first interview after dropping out of the primary contest. She went on to say that campaigns “are responsible for the people who claim to be our supporters.” This is, if not flatly untrue, an utterly unworkable premise from which to conduct a modern campaign. The Sanders campaign, after all, cannot possibly seek out and privately manage the behavior of every single person who claims to be a Sanders fan. It’s harder still to set the boundary of this centralized thought-policing: Was it “organized nastiness” when hundreds of Sanders supporters replied to Warren’s tweets with snake emojis? You certainly would be within your rights to argue that it was distasteful, or even counterproductive. In that case it’s better to argue that Sanders was also a victim of this massive swelling of online vitriol, not that he should be held accountable for it. But what kind of “nastiness” are we talking about? What crosses the line so badly that it’s worth a campaign’s time to police?



There is an important distinction to be made between people who are merely rude online, and people who engage in actual harassment and threats.

There is an important distinction to be made between people who are merely rude online, and people who engage in actual harassment and threats. Twitter is full of random idiots who will tweet “I am going to put you in a toilet.” This is a thing apart from people who post home addresses and phone numbers of non-public figures online, and who threaten particular violent acts. There are also people who tweet things that are not threatening but are extremely vicious. And then there are tweets that are critical, even hostile, but not actually cruel or mean. It is very easy for these categories to get conflated, especially when someone is being tweeted at by a lot of people at once. This is actually a flaw in the Twitter user experience itself: When someone looks at their mentions and sees dozens of critical tweets, it’s easy to cast them all as harassment, even if only one or two truly fit the bill.

None of this is pleasant to think about, much less experience. But it is vital to distinguish between these kinds of negativity if you want to seriously and accurately describe the Twitter Problem, and not just smear your opponents with the actions of a few. And, since the argument that Bernie bros are a particular menace to society has been given immense weight since 2016, it is worth thinking about why Sanders supporters might be particularly loud and aggrieved.



First: Forget it, Liz—it’s the internet. According to available data, Sanders continues to generate considerably more online interactions than the rest of the field and maintains a considerable enthusiasm gap over Joe Biden and others. While the vast majority of Sanders supporters are, like normal people, not particularly online, there has always been a simmering core of supporters who are young and online true believers. Within social media’s digital hothouses, the conditions that lead young people, especially men, to trolling activity and overall Posting Brain hold sway. The same phenomenon can be appreciated outside of politics—look at how toxic fan communities for celebrities conduct themselves. The internet makes people crazy and mean. (Many female Bernie supporters have been at the receiving end of abuse from supporters of other candidates, but it’s not a competition.)

