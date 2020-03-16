Biden’s Diversity Promises Are Identity Politics at Their Best

The coronavirus pandemic—and the Trump administration’s failed response to it—dominated Sunday night’s debate between former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. But one of the debate’s more intriguing moments came during a discussion about something that didn’t call panic to mind: Women and their potential role in the two candidate’s administrations.

“I commit that if I’m elected president and have an opportunity to appoint someone to the court, I’ll appoint the first black woman to the court,” vowed Biden. “Secondly, if I’m elected President, my Cabinet, my administration will look like the country. And I commit that I’ll pick a woman to be vice president. There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow, I would pick a woman to be my vice president.”

This isn’t the first time Biden has made this promise; he offered similar guarantees in February. But the promise carries new weight at this point in the race. Barring a late surge by Sanders, he appears set to capture the Democratic presidential nomination in the next few months. (Whether or not Biden has a Supreme Court choice locked and loaded, it’s possible that, at this point, he already has his choice for running mate in mind.) Some have criticized Biden’s pledge on various grounds. But what Biden is committing to do is nothing new in American history. What’s more, it may actually be an essential move for Biden to make after the Trump era, in order to ensure the federal judiciary actually resembles the people who come before it every day.

Obviously, I'm not a Democrat, but I find it borderline disqualifying to commit to a gender or racial test for any appointment. — Gregg Nunziata

BREAKING:



He also committed to appoint the "first black woman to the Supreme Court"



What happened to qualifications & experience?



This is identity politics at its worst



Shameful! — Charlie Kirk



Shameful! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 16, 2020

Biden's promise to appoint a black female to the Court is a remarkable moment for the presidency. It is saying that there will be a race and gender prerequisite for appointments to the Court. This follows the pledge in the earlier debate to impose a litmus test on nominees. — Jonathan Turley

It’s not unusual for presidents to take race and gender into account when making significant appointments. Such choices are part of coalition-building in a diverse nation. African-American women, for example, form the electoral core of today’s Democratic Party. South Carolina Representative Jim Clyburn, whose endorsement buoyed Biden ahead of his pivotal victory last month in the state’s primary, argued that whoever wins the Democratic primary should chose a black woman as their running mate.