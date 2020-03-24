Tucker Carlson Is Leading the White House’s Coronavirus Response

As the coronavirus spread across the world, Fox News became the epicenter of disinformation about the crisis. Jeanine Pirro dismissed the virus as less deadly than the flu. Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham accused Democrats of being “panic pushers” and of fomenting “mass hysteria” to further their partisan agenda. Fox Business anchor Trish Regan said it was “yet another attempt to impeach the president.” The message from Fox was clear: The disease was all hype. Americans had little to fear.

There was one exception, however. Since January, Tucker Carlson has been warning about the dangers of the coronavirus. The following month, while his fellow anchors were laughing off the growing global pandemic, he returned again and again to the threat—and China’s responsibility for it. Until recently, he was a lone voice on Fox News, castigating, though never naming, the president for not acting. On March 7, he met with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago and reportedly implored him to take the threat more seriously.



That meeting marked the turning point in the White House’s response to the coronavirus—and in Fox News’s coverage. Since then, both the president and Fox News have begun to sound more like Carlson, particularly when it comes to attacking China. Mike Pence may be technically heading the administration’s coronavirus response, but the president is taking many of his cues from Carlson. And Carlson is taking advantage of the opportunity to push his own agenda.



Carlson initially started covering the coronavirus for two reasons. The first was that he was bored with impeachment and its predetermined outcome. “It’s irresponsible,” he told The Los Angeles Times over the weekend, “to spend all of your time covering something that you can explain in two minutes and yet the other channels were absolutely wall to wall on this.” The other was that it was a genuinely huge and frightening story, and Carlson is not quite so brainwashed that he failed to see that. He told Vanity Fair that a conversation with a government official convinced him that the “Chinese are lying about the extent of this. They won’t let international health inspectors in. They’re blocking WHO and this could infect millions of people, a high percentage of them.” He stressed that this was a nonpolitical story: an existential threat to the world that transcended the partisan squabbling that has defined media coverage of the Trump administration.

