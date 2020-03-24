Tucker Carlson Is Leading the White House’s Coronavirus Response

That meeting marked the turning point in the White House’s response to the coronavirus—and in Fox News’s coverage. Since then, both the president and Fox News have begun to sound more like Carlson, particularly when it comes to attacking China. Mike Pence may be technically heading the administration’s coronavirus response, but the president is taking many of his cues from Carlson. And Carlson is taking advantage of the opportunity to push his own agenda.



Carlson initially started covering the coronavirus for two reasons. The first was that he was bored with impeachment and its predetermined outcome. “It’s irresponsible,” he told The Los Angeles Times over the weekend, “to spend all of your time covering something that you can explain in two minutes and yet the other channels were absolutely wall to wall on this.” The other was that it was a genuinely huge and frightening story, and Carlson is not quite so brainwashed that he failed to see that. He told Vanity Fair that a conversation with a government official convinced him that the “Chinese are lying about the extent of this. They won’t let international health inspectors in. They’re blocking WHO and this could infect millions of people, a high percentage of them.” He stressed that this was a nonpolitical story: an existential threat to the world that transcended the partisan squabbling that has defined media coverage of the Trump administration.



While his colleagues, particularly Hannity, play follow the leader, using their platforms to lick the president’s boots and defend him against his enemies, Carlson has developed a distinct ideology. He has championed nativism and economic nationalism, railed against establishments of all stripes, and attacked both multiculturalism and internationalism. He has embraced the politics of white grievance, referring to Indigenous People’s Day as an “attack on civilization” and dismissing white supremacy as a hoax. Carlson’s economic argument—that globalization has impoverished millions while enriching elites—frequently merges with a racial one: that diversity itself is a threat to the country and that immigrants make it poorer and dirtier.

