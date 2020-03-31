The Health Insurance Crisis at Our Doorstep

This is not just a hypothetical problem of CoronaWorld; it is a living reality for the nation’s poor.

This is not just a hypothetical problem of CoronaWorld; it is a living reality for the nation’s poor, a routine horror that will merely expand and intensify over the next few months. States like Texas kick children and their parents off Medicaid because monthly variations in income—even temporary ones—render them ineligible. Other times, the state just makes a mistake, too arbitrary and inscrutable for the average person to divine and correct.

ProPublica reported last week on the case of a South Carolina woman with coronavirus and chronic pain whose Medicaid was canceled by the state, “with little explanation other than it had made a mistake” in initially giving her coverage. She lives on less than $1,000 a month in Social Security income and food stamps. How is she supposed to purchase health insurance on her own? Who will pay if she goes to the emergency room unable to breathe? Who will answer for her death if she delays going to the emergency room until it is too late, because she knows the bills could throw her into financial ruin? Who will answer for the misery America forces upon her and countless others? If Medicaid or Medicare were simply available to all, regardless of income, there would be no bureaucrat tasked with striking off grandmothers who they deem to be slightly too wealthy to deserve health insurance.



For those with high enough incomes to require them to use the Affordable Care Act exchanges instead, they will be asked to estimate their annual income—no easy task under the best of circumstances, but far less so when you’re living through a pandemic with no clear end in sight. If they overestimate their income, say because they quickly get hired in another job or because their furlough is shorter than anticipated, they may have to pay back the subsidies they received on their health care in next year’s taxes. Heaven forbid anyone get their insurance too cheaply in this country. Again, this is not restricted to people making a good living: A single person making $36,000 a year in Erie County, NY would be eligible for around $215 in tax credits per month. If that person makes $45,000 in the end, that number goes down to $131 per month, or a difference of about $1000 over a year. (For people in that income bracket, the amount they’ll have to pay the government back is capped at $1300. Another wonderful and generous favor from our federal government.)



It will be even worse in some parts of the country. In states that haven’t expanded Medicaid, millions already don’t qualify for Medicaid based solely on having lost their income. At the same time, they don’t make enough to qualify for subsidies on the exchange. The technocratic brilliance of the exchange system was to provide Medicaid up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level, and provide upfront tax credits for those who made a penny more. This did not anticipate a Supreme Court ruling allowing states to refuse to expand Medicaid. And so, we have a 17.7 percent uninsured rate in Texas. As people are laid off, with no option to sign up for Medicaid based solely on low income in more than a dozen states, that number may spike. How high does it have to go before we say, “no more?”

