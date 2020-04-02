The Devastating Clarity of a Pandemic

The first of the month has come and gone. For many people in this country, the anxiety that the day usually brings was compounded by the nationwide pandemic that’s upended life as we know it. Rent, phone, and utility bills, on top of the week’s groceries and childcare costs, were already an overwhelming burden. Now, thanks to the coronavirus, they’re an impossibility.

Across the country, landlords and renters alike have been forced to grapple with this new normal, be it by coming to an amicable understanding or by tenant-led rent strikes. Parents have been forced into a corner, stuck between reporting for work and paying the bills and ensuring their kids have childcare. There are no easy answers for the majority of working people, because the system was not built to sustain them but to squeeze them. With a collapsing economy that is somehow only making some wealthy people wealthier, it is people in poverty or flirting with it, workers across essential industries, and millions of other regular people who are left shouldering the heaviest burdens.

The response from public-facing institutions has been to embrace and explore this reality rather than gloss over it with smiling human interest stories. The Today show explained how to apply for unemployment. USA Today examined how the virus layoffs are disproportionately affecting marginalized communities. In the political realm, unrelentingly conservative state legislatures like Wisconsin’s and North Carolina’s are temporarily setting aside their dreams of austerity to quickly get money in the hands of the unemployed. There is no denying that the current response has not been strong enough, especially from the White House and Congress, but there more or less seems to have been an acceptance that politics as usual will literally kill us. This then raises the question: Why haven’t they always been this diligent?

Entering the pandemic, roughly 60 percent of the country was a single emergency or missed paycheck away from debt. Chances are, you knew about the average person’s typically thin savings account, how a random $500 or $1,000 bill would bankrupt the majority of households. It’s been floating out in the internet and human interest ether for years now. And right alongside these same reports about the thin margins so many of us live on sit articles and posts telling us that we should have at least three months of expenses saved up at all times, or that we should have a full year’s salary in our savings account by the time we’re 30 years old. These, of course, are insane, unreasonable, and nakedly contradictory things—and yet the latter passes for some version of common sense on morning news shows or soft focus news pieces on financial responsibility from the same outlets now running how-to’s about applying for unemployment. A savings threshold at that level is wildly out of reach for most people, but remains a clear testament to America’s desire to brand “success” as glossily furnished open-floor plan houses and upper six-figure incomes.