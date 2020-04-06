The Vanishing Public Square

As the Great Pandemic takes hold of our world and forces all of us to separate ourselves from our closest family and friends, does politics become impossible? As I write, states are postponing their primaries. The most recent Democratic presidential debate was held without an audience. Even Donald Trump has halted his public rallies. And party officials may scratch the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. We are entering a new era, of politics without bodies, of empty auditoriums and virtual voting.

At the most visceral level, this hurts. Since 2017, more than 10 million Americans have taken to the streets in hundreds of cities to advocate for gun control, environmental reform, the rights of immigrants, women, and others. “Nothing can replace the bodily experience of being in a mass march of 100,000 people or more,” L.A. Kauffman, the author of two books on American protest movements and a veteran organizer herself, told me. I still remember how my own heart started pounding, as I stood in the middle of the first big Climate March in New York City, hearing a sound like a jet engine come roaring down from the north end of Central Park West—the front edge of a human sound wave, triggered from the back of the march and propelled forward as 400,000 people heard it and joined in, venting their collective fury at the status quo.

The coronavirus is shutting down other forms of organizing as well. People will no longer be able to sit shoulder to shoulder in a church basement, or huddle with co-workers around the coffee machine, or look into the eyes of a voter whose door they’ve knocked on and smell their cooking as they talk to them about kitchen table issues. Many organizations need to be able to meet together to make decisions or to build community. Larger organizations, like labor unions, interest groups, and professional associations, whose national gatherings bring together thousands of members annually to elect their leaders and determine policy priorities, are wondering what they will do to replace those events. Unlike the first crisis created by the Trump administration, the proposed Muslim travel ban, we can’t rush to hundreds of airports to demonstrate against its idiotic handling of the coronavirus.

Our public square will have to change; that much is certain. For at least as long as the virus spreads unchecked, the old-fashioned pressing-the-flesh forms of political engagement are dead. But how devastating is this, really? Can’t we just move organizing online?