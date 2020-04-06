The Vanishing Public Square

Some answers were percolating even before the virus arrived. Since 2016, Collective Agency, a consultancy of digital strategists that came together after the election, has been helping campaigns and organizations host national livestream events with tens of thousands of viewers. Its founder, Kathryn Jones, said, “Online streaming, when done right, is more like the video version of a selfie than an online TV show. The community comes to literally see themselves ‘reflected’ in the stream via on air callouts, chat rooms, and graphics. The interactivity of a great livestream builds a superstrong community that will come back over and over again to see you, but also to see all their friends in the chat room.” There’s going to be an explosion of innovation in multimodal video, as people and organizations look for ways to reproduce meetings, conventions, and rallies in cyberspace. See you in the chat room, comrade!

Some old forms of organizing are still happening, of course. A group of Amazon workers walked out of their warehouse in Queens, New York, after they learned that a colleague had tested positive for Covid-19. In Israel, organizers built a protest convoy of hundreds of cars after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu abruptly closed the courts. Graduate students at UC Berkeley, who are now expected to shoulder the burden of shifting to virtual teaching, went on a wildcat strike demanding a pay bump. After Instacart food delivery workers walked off their jobs last Monday, the company quickly promised to provide them with face marks, thermometers, and hand sanitizers. Coworker.org, an online hub for all kinds of worker organizing, is experiencing a huge surge in usage as more workers discover the utility of making their demands more visible through its petition platform. And Mayor Bill de Blasio agreed to close the New York City public schools after teachers promised to stage a sick-out and parents kept their children home. These people couldn’t flex their power with mass protests, standing shoulder to shoulder in Union Square or marching down Fifth Avenue; but nor did they need to. Especially now, there is power in withdrawing consent and participation.

Looking ahead, we need to think bigger about how we “do” virtual politics together, beyond remapping old political functions onto digital formats. On sites such as Facebook and Twitter, we have an oversupply of people expressing themselves and aggregating their voices where they already agree. For the digital public square of the future, we need new systems that do the opposite: managing discordant demands and enabling people to find consensus. The market cannot solve these problems for us. And giving people money to spend won’t miraculously create the massive public works we need to fortify ourselves against the virus, be they in public health, education, or democracy itself.