Sneering While the South Is Dying

This kind of wholesale dismissal of “The South” also erases the political conditions that have hijacked these states at the expense of most residents. When this is reflected upon in the decades to come, the region’s final death count will be tethered to the legacy of post-recession Southern Republican legislatures sweeping in during the Obama years and wholly reconfiguring the region’s politics to benefit the wealthy and attack the poor. For the past decade-plus, taxes for the one percent were slashed, budgets were gutted, and voter rolls were pruned of Black voters. The system of federalism was working exactly as these Republicans intended, all the way up until an emergency of unprecedented proportions came knocking and they realized that there would be a price to pay for stonewalling federal Medicaid expansion. But now, rather than use the moment to course correct and save lives, craven politicians—like Reeves with his abortion ban, or DeSantis and his decision to make it impossible for unemployed people to access benefits—are using their bully pulpit and state power to double down on their political prerogatives. Where density was the unavoidable multiplier in places like New York City, austerity politics, racist policies like redlining, and the chronic underfunding of social services will be the Achilles’ heel for Southern communities.

The same day as the Times article, The Atlantic’s Van Newkirk II published a thoughtful piece looking at the pandemic’s forthcoming effects on the region and its people. It’s a sobering read. The numbers of people under 70 dying from the virus are far higher in Southern states than elsewhere in the country and the nation, due in large part to the fact that young people, especially in the Deep South, are at a far higher risk of developing the lung and heart conditions that expedite and multiply the lethality of the virus. Last week, in an article for Facing South, Olivia Paschal laid bare the disaster this pandemic is going to turn into very soon for the South’s rural communities. The health care infrastructure in these towns will be overwhelmed, underresourced, and understaffed.



Even beyond the lack of ventilators and local medical centers, many of these towns and communities are not built to encourage social distancing. Food deserts dot the South, as they do throughout the rest of the nation’s rural communities, especially those in Indian Country. The Times’ mined cellular data shows this reality—that Southerners are driving farther on a daily basis—devoid of that essential context. My parents’ house in North Carolina is five miles away from the nearest grocery store, and that’s likely relatively close compared to some of their neighbors. There are two Dollar Generals between their house and that Food Lion. This is what tens of millions of Southerners face: A crisis that demands they buy in bulk and stay at home lest they risk their lives, and a surrounding environment that is built for the opposite.

The dire situation that first exploded in New York City and Washington State is coming for the South. New Orleans is well on its way to becoming a new epicenter of the nation. The stories of refrigerated mobile morgues being wheeled up to Manhattan hospitals are already appearing in North Carolina. And still, convincing those who have never called the region home to extend the slightest bit of empathy for the people staring down the barrel still requires an inordinate amount of work.