Sneering While the South Is Dying

The response to this level of malice and incompetence has been easy and necessary outrage. Of the 17 states without stay-at-home orders in place, seven are in the South (eight if you count Oklahoma). And as is usually the case, the justified outrage has been accompanied in certain corners by sneering condescension about the region’s population. On the same day as Kemp’s comment, The New York Times published a report based on “anonymous cellphone data from 15 million people,” a chilling phrase I will set aside for the moment. The Times article described how, from block parties in Jacksonville to bustling hardware stores in South Carolina and out-of-towners flocking to the Gulf Coast in Alabama, local state officials were struggling to curb the spread of the virus as people continued to go about their normal lives. This information, in tandem with a graphic showing that people in the South are still traveling more than two miles per day, was quickly shared on social media by Times staffers and other high-up members of the media. The subtext in since-deleted posts by those like Times star pupil Mike Barbaro—who posted an image of one of the graphs with the caption “In a word … The South”—was crystal clear: Get a load of these dumb motherfuckers.

This broad-brush garbage is as infuriating as it is predictable. Beyond the obvious snobbery at play, it’s also myopic as hell. North Carolina’s Democratic Governor Roy Cooper has been among the swiftest actors to the pandemic, not just in the South but in the entire nation—shutting down nonessential businesses, limiting access to state parks, closing schools for an extended period, and issuing a stay-at-home order for all residents. Compare that to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, the Democrat with a state budget director who served as a financial adviser to Republican legislators for two decades, who just announced a budget deal that included billions in cuts to Medicaid on Wednesday. Cuomo also waited until the last day of March to shut down playgrounds, while New York City’s parks, now more crowded in the evenings than they typically are on a summer afternoon sans pandemic, remain open. (And none of this has stopped Cuomo from shaming people for filling the public spaces he refused to close.) But thanks to a combination of his daily televised press conferences, his position as the governor in the nation’s first hotspot state, and the American political media’s long-standing devotion to family dynasties, it’s Cuomo—not Cooper or Washington state Governor Jay Inslee—who has been tentatively crowned the Great Leader We Need by the beltway press corps.

This kind of wholesale dismissal of “The South” also erases the political conditions that have hijacked these states at the expense of most residents. When this is reflected upon in the decades to come, the region’s final death count will be tethered to the legacy of post-recession Southern Republican legislatures sweeping in during the Obama years and wholly reconfiguring the region’s politics to benefit the wealthy and attack the poor. For the past decade-plus, taxes for the one percent were slashed, budgets were gutted, and voter rolls were pruned of Black voters. The system of federalism was working exactly as these Republicans intended, all the way up until an emergency of unprecedented proportions came knocking and they realized that there would be a price to pay for stonewalling federal Medicaid expansion. But now, rather than use the moment to course correct and save lives, craven politicians—like Reeves with his abortion ban, or DeSantis and his decision to make it impossible for unemployed people to access benefits—are using their bully pulpit and state power to double down on their political prerogatives. Where density was the unavoidable multiplier in places like New York City, austerity politics, racist policies like redlining, and the chronic underfunding of social services will be the Achilles’ heel for Southern communities.