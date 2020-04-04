Keeping Up With the Cuomos

Culture is in a deep freeze. Streaming TV may be gleefully releasing bingeable properties at a pre-crisis clip, but even Netflix will, at some point, run out of shows, since nothing is being produced. Movie theaters are closed. Every book release that can be delayed is being delayed. No one will see any live music until summer, at the absolute earliest.

Cable news has rushed into the void. The president’s daily briefings have a lot in common with Donald Trump’s pre-presidency gig, The Apprentice. “In its short life, for all its dead-serious subject matter, the program has developed the structure, rhythm, and characters of a weekly reality show,” The New York Times’ television critic James Poniewozik wrote earlier this week. “The briefings allow him to turn his pandemic response from a serial narrative, in which he’s held accountable for his cumulative action or inaction over time, into an episodic production, in which all that matters is what happened in the latest installment.”



Counter-programming has emerged, however. Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York, has taken the role as the president’s foil. With Joe Biden perpetually restarting his modem in Delaware, and with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer spending their energy amassing tax breaks for the upper-middle class, Cuomo has been the Democrats’ closest thing to a leader.



Cuomo has his own supporting cast. His daughters make cameos in his own daily briefings, offering teachable moments about the importance of family. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is both antagonist and comic relief, a gangly Colonel Klink without the laugh track.

