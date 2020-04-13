How Donald Trump Ruined the Navy

This collapse has been driven by President Trump, who has demonstrated repeatedly that he has no compunctions about subverting the military chain of command, often via tweet, in pursuit of overtly political goals, from his ban on transgender service members and Syria withdrawal to his clemency for convicted and accused war criminals who now support his reelection campaign. This tendency has unfortunately been enabled by a string of Pentagon appointees who may have once thought that they could defend the nation while keeping an impetuous president in check, but have only enabled Trump to further disrupt and degrade the armed forces.

The Navy’s senior uniformed leadership in recent years has been racked by high-profile bribery scandals and deteriorating fleet conditions, with fatal consequences, but the Roosevelt incident has revealed starkly the leadership climate among those political appointees above them. That climate can only be described as sycophantic fear; Modly admitted as much in an interview justifying his decision to fire Crozier last week. “I put myself in the president’s shoes,” he told the Washington Post’s David Ignatius. “I considered how the president felt like he needed to get involved in Navy decisions. I didn’t want that to happen again.”





The previous “Navy decisions” that Modly had in mind were the conviction and demotion of SEAL Eddie Gallagher for war crimes, as well as a subsequent Navy review that might have kicked Gallagher out of the SEAL community; Trump reversed Gallagher’s demotion and moved to block the service’s review of his status. In that crisis, Modly said, his predecessor as Navy secretary “lost his job because the Navy Department got crossways with the president.” The lesson he took away, in short, was to be preemptively impetuous on behalf of the commander-in-chief. This is a common enough dynamic in autocracies and film farces about them, like The Death of Stalin, but it’s rarely so brazenly seen at the top of the world’s most powerful military force.

