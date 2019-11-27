The War-Crimes Presidency

Trump is breaking the moral backbone that prevents war crimes, demolishing America’s military institutions and replacing them with his own cult of personality.

War criminals look loyal to Trump—more loyal, indeed, than career service members and civil servants who cross him. When, on November 19, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman testified to the impeachment committee about his concerns over the White House’s extralegal hold on aid to Ukraine, the 20-year Army veteran was publicly attacked as a traitor by none other than Clint Lorance, a lieutenant sentenced to 19 years in Leavenworth prison for ordering his soldiers to shoot three men on a motorcycle in Afghanistan, killing two of them. Lorance—whose orders amounted to “straight murder,” according to one of his squad leaders—was among the three men Trump pardoned on November 15. Four days later, Lorance tweeted his opinion of Vindman, the superior officer: “This lieutenant colonel is a politician, and is disloyal to his Commander in Chief @realDonaldTrump.” Lorance—who also gave his first post-prison interview last week, to Fox News—and his cohort speak the president’s language. Trump’s other November pardon recipient, Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, has taken to Instagram to call his chain of command “a bunch of morons”—a violation of military law—and to describe naval criminal investigators as “domestic terrorists” and “beta males” with “low T levels.”

Trump is now breaking the moral backbone that prevents war crimes, demolishing America’s military institutions and replacing them with his own cult of personality and bankrupt values system. He is making good on a 2016 campaign promise: “We can’t waterboard, but [our enemies] can chop off heads. I think we’ve got to make some changes, some adjustments.” What adjustments: In less than a week since his pardons of Golsteyn, Lorance, and Gallagher, concerns about Trump’s interference in military justice have roiled the services’ leadership, reordered their priorities, and forced the military’s civilian overseers to choose between their ethical duties and their loyalty to Trump—who has mused privately about inviting his pardoned war criminals to his 2020 reelection campaign. The perils of this path are troubling—and clearest in the case of Gallagher.

Eddie Gallagher joined the Navy in 1999 as a corpsman, trained to administer emergency medical care. He joined the elite SEAL teams and deployed eight times, the last time to Mosul, Iraq, in 2017. It was there that he was accused of a variety of war crimes, including the murders of an Iraqi girl, an old man, and a defenseless teenage prisoner whom he allegedly stabbed “several times in the neck and torso” with a “handmade hunting knife.” It was for this last that he went on trial in June 2019; the military investigation also turned up “evidence that he had engaged in a range of other misconduct, including theft and drug use,” The New York Times reported. A Navy jury acquitted Gallagher of the most serious charges after a team-member who expressed sympathy for him made an odd, unexpected confession on the stand to asphyxiating the prisoner that Gallagher had stabbed. However, the jurors did find Gallagher guilty of posing for a trophy photograph with the prisoner’s corpse and texting it to friends with the comment that he “got him with his hunting knife.” The court-martial ordered that Gallagher be demoted. On November 15, Trump overturned this punishment by executive action.



The sympathetic Navy Times, which had tracked the prosecution’s many missteps, reported Gallagher as guilty “only of appearing in an inappropriate photograph”—linguistic malpractice that vastly understates the criminality of his behavior; undignified “trophy” photos aren’t just a U.S. military crime, but a crime in international law. Multiple military law texts specifically address the “mistreatment of dead bodies.” Posing with the corpse of a human being as if it were a trophy animal is far more than a momentary lapse: It denotes a terrible callousness and moral bankruptcy. Many Americans, myself included, have served in combat and not posed with corpses. On that basis, Admiral Collin Green, the decorated commander of the SEALs’ Naval Special Warfare Command, followed up Trump’s pardon of Gallagher by organizing a review board to consider expelling Gallagher from the SEALs. (Green’s responsibility for the SEALs, according to his spokeswoman, includes “assessing the suitability of any member of his Force via administrative processes.”) It seemed a reasonable action toward a man who posed with dead bodies and whose leadership was so deeply compromised that his own SEALs had repeatedly reported him, even at the risk of their careers.