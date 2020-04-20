Merritt Wever Is Too Good For Run

Run, a new HBO series masterminded by the director of Fleabag’s inaugural stage run, Vicky Jones, has an intriguing, sexy premise: Ruby Richardson, a housewife with two children, has maintained a curious pact with her ex-boyfriend, Billy Johnson, for the last 17 years. If the ex-lovers text each other the word “RUN,” they are to head immediately to New York for a train trip across America, deciding after seven days whether they want to be together, or part ways and never speak again. At this moment, in what is presumably meant to be 2020 minus the pandemic, both of them are thoroughly unhappy. Billy (Domhnall Gleeson) is a motivational speaker with a minor drinking problem; Ruby (Merritt Wever) once had dreams of being an architect, and now does not appear to dream of much at all. When we first meet her, in her car outside a Target, she is talking to her husband on the phone in a sweet, supplicating voice, her face at odds with the “I love you” that’s emerging from her mouth as if the audio and image were not synching.

Seconds later, Ruby gets the fateful text, the soundtrack leaping as if this is the beginning of a horror movie. In her eyes, it is a chance to end the stifling horror of her daily life. There is a pleasant, loony tension in the earliest episodes of Run, a kind of fizzing combination of excitement and unease. The sheer stupidity of everyone’s decisions, in light of the fact that recklessness and spontaneity are currently as much a relic of the recent past as sex with distant exes, gives the pilot in particular a jolt of electricity: Ruby and Billy, who have not laid eyes on each other since college, are amazed to learn that they are capable of such insanity, and equally amazed to learn that they still want to jump each others’ bones. Gleeson and Wever have such immediate and astounding chemistry that I ended up Googling “Domhnall Gleeson Merritt Wever relationship?” less than halfway through the episode; three minutes later, both characters had retired to separate bathrooms on the train to masturbate. The actors bring a lived-in quality to the relationship, a shorthand that feels convincingly like the singular, invented patois of two people who were once in love. It made me think of something the director Celine Sciamma said last month, in an interview with The Independent: “A relationship is about inventing your own language,” she insisted. “That’s what you mourn for when you’re losing someone you love. This language you’re not going to speak with anybody else.”

If reuniting has allowed Billy and Ruby to rekindle their shared language, it has also served to demonstrate that both lovers are kooks. Picture, if you dare, the person you were either dating or in love with at the tender age of 19, and then think of blowing up your life to join them on an AmTrak train for seven days: It is, as ideas go, unhinged, a sign that both participants are at best desperate, and at worst a little mad. There is tremendous scope for a two-handed comedy-cum-psychodrama in the series’ premise—an extremely perverse version of The Trip, if both Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon were incredibly depressed and also very, very horny for each other. That Run chooses to swerve off the tracks into another genre altogether, eventually turning into a crime caper, is a pity.

The show becomes a thing that’s neither fish nor fowl, not quite erotic enough or funny enough to be a hot, raunchy rom-com, and not quite plausible enough to be truly thrilling. The result feels like at least a partial waste of two characters whose unfurling psychic damage is more interesting than any of Run’s convoluted twists. Ruby, in particular, is fascinating for the fact that she has left behind two children, an act that is seen as uniquely upsetting and transgressive when the parent who is fleeing is the mother; her dissatisfaction is not the hip brand of ennui that appears in so many New-York-set dramedies about young, well-dressed people, but a force that curdles everything it touches. Wever’s face, softer and less angular than most actresses’, registers hurt the way fresh snow registers footprints. “I thought seeing you again would make me happy,” she tells Billy, in one of numerous arguments, “but it just makes me sad.”