The Unstoppable Rise of Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Although Fleabag might have looked like an overnight success, Waller-Bridge had in fact been working on the project for at least three years before it aired in America. It began as a one-woman show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2013, written when, as a graduate of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, she was getting by on bit parts in British dramas like Doctors. Her hour-long show was a promising blueprint for her cacophonous, frenetic style: Revived in New York earlier this year, it swings wildly from comedy to tragedy, always testing the viewer. About halfway through, there is a five-minute segment in which she attempts to mime taking a picture of her vagina with her phone, raising her leg at an awkward 90-degree angle. Waller-Bridge revels in these moments, when the audience directly in front of her in the theater can’t look away. It is brilliant physical comedy, which she translates to television with a kind of gangly, Buster Keaton-esque energy.

After Edinburgh, she found herself creating two shows at once: Crashing and the Fleabag adaptation. Waller-Bridge acted in both projects, carrying them forward with her own mesmerizing screen presence. But she had bigger goals in mind. She wanted to create a wider range of roles for other actresses. Many of the roles she’d found herself reading for were “two-dimensional”; she wanted her characters to do things that were “genuinely shocking.” Killing Eve, adapted from a series of e-books by Luke Jennings, follows Eve (Sandra Oh), an ambitious MI6 agent, and Villanelle (Jodie Comer), the feline female assassin she pursues around the globe. It’s a detective story infused with feminine jealousy and desire. The two women become mutually obsessed, trying to kill each other at the same time as they develop an erotic infatuation. When, in the finale of the first season, Eve stabs Villanelle in the stomach, Villanelle chooses to view it as an act of love.

The show, now in its second season, has become BBC America’s splashiest success. (Its star, Sandra Oh, co-hosted this year’s Golden Globes.) Driven by the wicked dialogue that is Waller-Bridge’s trademark, the series’ complex appeal draws on the traditions of spy novels and noir cinema, while foregrounding fascinating and twisted female antiheroes. Waller-Bridge allowed women to be violent, terrifying sociopaths, but she also made them undeniably feminine. Men exist on only the periphery of the story. Perhaps more important, with Killing Eve Waller-Bridge avoided the trap that so many women creators find themselves in—of being pigeonholed by their first-person work as confessional artists who don’t want to stray past their own experience. It proved she could write a world-spanning, big-budget thriller full of murder and intrigue.

When she leapt back into Fleabag, Waller-Bridge had a more expansive vision. The show’s second season is about reckoning and consequences. When we meet Fleabag in the second season, she is still acting out. She kicks off the season by punching her sister’s husband at a dinner where her father and “stepmonster” announce that they are planning a fancy wedding. She is also looking for ways to make sense out of tragedies that seem senseless. At the same dinner, she meets a young priest with a scruffy, hangdog affect (Andrew Scott, best known for playing the villain Moriarty in the BBC’s Sherlock) who is new to her father’s parish and has agreed to perform the wedding ceremony. She is drawn to him, both because he is a man she cannot have and because she sees him as a chance to fill her chaotic days with meaning and structure.

The season unfolds more like a romantic comedy than anything else. The supporting characters are still around, and they have their moments (a particularly funny scene happens when Fleabag’s sister, Claire [Sian Clifford], asks her to cater a posh corporate event, and Fleabag accidentally shatters a priceless award), but the real meat of the show is the tango between Fleabag and The Priest. The two dance around each other all season, growing closer even as they know that they can never be together. Fleabag takes a sudden interest in the Holy Bible, reading it in the bathtub. The Priest asks her to help him pick out his satin robes for her father’s wedding. But mostly, they spend a lot of time walking and talking. It is refreshing to see Fleabag make a friend; you can imagine how buoyant she must have been before her mother and Boo died. But even as Fleabag opens up to The Priest, she still cannot stop talking directly to the camera, her safety blanket.