Public Health Depends on a Healthy Planet

Minimizing the risk of another pandemic, or other such unforeseen consequence of all these changes, first means doing everything possible to protect at-risk people, speed the development of new medicines and vaccines, and care for one another by coordinated advance planning. The One Health program of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers promise as a multi-sectoral approach to zoonotic disease prevention. The program works from the local to the global level, “achieving optimal health outcomes that recognize the interconnection between people, animals, plants, and their shared environments.” It now needs to be linked to international sustainability efforts that reduce pressures on the planet’s life-giving ecosystems through culturally appropriate social, urban, and environmental policy. Veterinarians working with ecologists and medical doctors also need rapid response capabilities to locate and quickly contain emerging infectious disease hot spots.

Over-hunting, butchering, “wet markets” where animals are highly concentrated and stressed, and transport of wild species that have elevated risks of zoonotic disease transmission should be strictly curbed without blaming any particular culture or wild animal: Notably, the U.S. represents 20 percent of the market in wild species trade, including for the pet industry, so we are all in this together. And American habits have also been responsible for outbreaks: In 2003, a shipment of 800 small mammals from Ghana to Texas led to the first-ever outbreak of human monkeypox outside Africa, after they were housed near prairie dogs that were then sold as pets.

Conserving at least 30-50 percent of Earth’s fast-dwindling wild areas in collaboration with indigenous peoples can begin healing the planet. Unfortunately, many still view this kind of statement as unrealistic, even though such a conservation scheme would cost nations an estimated $100 billion annually compared to $7 trillion already spent on the Covid-19 pandemic. It would slow climate chaos by reducing the emissions from cutting down rainforests, which release most of the carbon stored for centuries in soils and foliage to the atmosphere. Importantly, one in four of today’s medicines originally came from tropical rainforests—climate control centers of the world—that are quickly being decimated. Taxol, a widely used drug to treat ovarian cancer, was derived from temperate rainforests in the Pacific Northwest. At its peak, Taxol was worth over $1 billion annually. Had we liquidated these forests, the drug may never have been developed and those lives never saved.

New cures to diseases will be found in the natural world, and perhaps derived from the immunity of healthy bat populations that have coexisted in natural areas with various coronaviruses for millennia. But this can only happen if we care for each other and the planet in times of crisis. As we recover from this pandemic, it would be dangerous to lose sight of the climate and biodiversity emergencies that not just scientists, but also religious leaders like Pope Francis and the Dalai Lama are increasingly warning us about.