The Supreme Court’s War Over Jury Trials Could Change Everything

Unanimous jury verdicts are the norm in the Anglo-American legal tradition, and any deviations from them are a bewildering exception. So why did these two states choose a different path? Louisiana first incorporated the practice into its state constitution at a 1898 constitutional convention. “According to one committee chairman, the avowed purpose of that convention was to ‘establish the supremacy of the white race,’” Gorsuch wrote, “and the resulting document included many of the trappings of the Jim Crow era: a poll tax, a combined literacy and property ownership test, and a grandfather clause that in practice exempted white residents from the most onerous of these requirements.” Gorsuch noted that Oregon’s provision could be “similarly traced” to the rise of the Ku Klux Klan and fears of immigrant influence in the criminal-justice process in the 1920s and 1930s.

None of this history is particularly controversial or groundbreaking; Gorsuch noted that even local courts in both states had acknowledged it. But its mere acknowledgement still drew criticism from Justice Samuel Alito. “Some years ago the British Parliament enacted a law allowing non-unanimous verdicts,” he wrote in a dissent joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Elena Kagan. “Was Parliament under the sway of the Klan? The Constitution of Puerto Rico permits non-unanimous verdicts. Were the framers of that Constitution racists? Non-unanimous verdicts were once advocated by the American Law Institute and the American Bar Association. Was their aim to promote white supremacy? And how about the prominent scholars who have taken the same position? Racists all? Of course not. So all the talk about the Klan, etc., is entirely out of place.”

The majority also thoroughly documented how non-unanimous verdicts were incompatible with the Sixth Amendment. Gorsuch cited a wealth of commentary from jurists before the Bill of Rights’ drafting and shortly afterward, many of whom saw the requirement for unanimity as so plainly obvious that it need not be declared in the amendment’s actual text. The challenge for the justices on Monday wasn’t in interpreting the Sixth Amendment: its meaning and history was already clear. The problem lay with Apodaca, which had already inscribed a flawed reading of that amendment into constitutional law.

For Alito and the other dissenters, the status quo is preferable. They took refuge in the doctrine of stare decisis, which binds courts to their earlier rulings except in rare circumstances. The justices have deliberated about the scope and limits of stare decisis at length in recent years, and for good reason: Anthony Kennedy’s retirement in 2018 produced a reliably conservative majority on the court that is poised to shape—and perhaps reshape—how the Constitution affects Americans for at least a generation. Many liberals fear, and many conservatives hope, that past rulings on abortion rights and LGBT rights could be on the chopping block.