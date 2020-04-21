The Supreme Court’s War Over Jury Trials Could Change Everything

Indeed, even the three dissenting justices didn’t seem to disagree about the Sixth Amendment interpretation. “No Member of the Court contends that the result in Apodaca is correct,” Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in a concurring opinion. “But the Members of the Court vehemently disagree about whether to overrule Apodaca.” So instead of lengthy discussions on James Madison and Lord Blackstone, the justices instead outlined how and when they should rewrite American constitutional law. With a resurgent conservative bloc now on the court, that question is more weighty than ever.

The case itself, Ramos v. Louisiana, revolved around Evangelisto Ramos, a Louisiana man who was convicted of fatally stabbing a woman he knew in 2015. Two jurors voted against his conviction after the trial because prosecutors had not, in their estimation, proved it beyond a reasonable doubt. Prosecutors furnished no murder weapon, no eyewitnesses, and only a circumstantial case against Ramos himself from the physical evidence at the crime scene. Because Louisiana allowed non-unanimous jury verdicts at the time, Ramos was still convicted and eventually sentenced to a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Unanimous jury verdicts are the norm in the Anglo-American legal tradition, and any deviations from them are a bewildering exception. So why did these two states choose a different path? Louisiana first incorporated the practice into its state constitution at a 1898 constitutional convention. “According to one committee chairman, the avowed purpose of that convention was to ‘establish the supremacy of the white race,’” Gorsuch wrote, “and the resulting document included many of the trappings of the Jim Crow era: a poll tax, a combined literacy and property ownership test, and a grandfather clause that in practice exempted white residents from the most onerous of these requirements.” Gorsuch noted that Oregon’s provision could be “similarly traced” to the rise of the Ku Klux Klan and fears of immigrant influence in the criminal-justice process in the 1920s and 1930s.